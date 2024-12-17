Insider Reveals Why Diddy is Still ‘So Powerful’ Despite Being in Jail: "We All Knew..."

Trigger Warning: This article contains themes of sexual assault that some readers may find distressing.

Sean "Diddy" Combs may be behind bars, but reports suggest his influence still looms over the entertainment sphere and beyond. An insider recently disclosed how the disgraced rapper, who was incarcerated for racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking, among other charges, holds powerful reins from inside the federal facility in New York City. “He's so powerful. Everyone was afraid to cross him. Even though he's behind bars now, he's still so powerful. We all knew it even back then,” the source told People.

In addition, apparently, everyone knows Diddy, 55, is not one to be meddled with since he is 'incredibly smart' and has an impressive list of contacts, which he utilizes even from prison. “He's helped a lot of people — so a lot of people owe him. He knows that,” the source said. Combs a.k.a Puffy Daddy, who likely celebrated his November 4 birthday from inside the Federal Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, was insinuated to be a control freak. The insider claimed his superior creativity in music tended to influence his enduring authority to date.

However, lawmakers are holding the Bad Boy Records founder tight as he was denied bail for the third time. Well, not only on his birthday but Diddy also spent Thanksgiving behind bars after Judge Arun Subramanian denied him bail and ruled in favor of the prosecutors before the holiday. The hip-hop mogul’s lawyers proposed a $50 million bail for Diddy to help him prepare for his May 2025 trial.

However, the judge ruled that Diddy, who was condemned for falsifying witness statements and tampering evidence, should not be allowed to prepare for trial from a private residence, per USA Today. The court ruling stated, “The Court finds that the government has shown by clear and convincing evidence that no condition or combination of conditions will reasonably assure the safety of the community.” Combs pleaded not guilty to all of the allegations and piling civil lawsuits that accuse him of prostitution, rape, and sexual abuse tracing back to the 1990s.

While Diddy remains restricted in the detention center, his videos are taking over social media sparking debate on the rapper’s suspicious actions. A video of him and popstar Justin Bieber is currently storming the internet with many fans concerned about the latter, only aged 15 then, spending 48 hours with Diddy. “I don't have legal guardianship of him [Bieber] but for the next 48 hours he's with me and we're gonna go buck full crazy,” the musician quipped while a wide-eyed Bieber looked on, occasionally chiming in with limited reactions.

