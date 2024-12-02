Insider Reveals Justin Bieber and Wife Hailey's Response to Divorce Rumors: "It's Annoying But..."

Justin and Hailey Bieber have once again found themselves at the center of public speculation, but this time, their response to divorce rumors has been nothing short of endearing. The power couple, who recently celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary, welcomed their first child, Jack Blues Bieber, in August. Instead of addressing the rumors directly, the Biebers have chosen to focus on their newfound joy as parents. Close sources revealed that the couple simply ignored the persistent rumors. An insider told People, "They laugh at the constant divorce rumors. It’s annoying but just noise."

The couple have embraced parenthood with open arms, ensuring Jack is part of their every moment. An insider revealed, "They've been trying to stay as low-key as they can since Jack arrived. They're very excited but becoming parents and having a newborn has been a big adjustment for them. They've had a lot of support." From sharing tender glimpses of their family life to stepping out for Halloween in coordinated costumes, the Biebers have shown that their bond is stronger than ever.

As per Newsweek, this Halloween, the couple delighted fans with a family costume inspired by Disney Channel’s Kim Possible. Justin dressed as Ron Stoppable, Hailey as Kim Possible, and baby Jack as Rufus, the adorable naked mole rat. Fans were quick to gush over the heartwarming display, with comments pouring in like, “Baby Jack’s first Halloween 😍🤍😭,” and “The cutest fam costume!” The couple hasn’t shied away from celebrating parenthood in subtle yet touching ways. Justin has been spotted with a mug reading “Poppa Bear,” while Hailey wears a necklace bearing Jack’s initials, “JBB.”

The divorce rumors aren’t new to the Biebers, but they’ve learned to explore them with grace and humor. Earlier this year, Hailey addressed false stories on her Instagram, calling out the baseless rumors that circulate online. She remarked, “Just FYI the stories and constant ‘blind items’ I see on TikTok are 100% of the time wrong Made out of thin air... Come from the land of delusion… So I know it may be fun feeding into these stories but just know they’re always false xx sorry to spoil it.”

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are seen on June 24, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin)

Their focus now is entirely on their growing family. Justin, who has often expressed his desire to be a father, is reportedly thriving in his role as a doting dad. A source revealed, "They seem even more in love since the baby arrived... [Justin’s] been in a happy bubble since baby Jack was born. He wants to focus on being a great dad and husband."

Justin and Hailey’s love story has been nothing short of iconic. From their first meeting in 2009 to rekindling their romance in 2016, and ultimately tying the knot in 2018, the couple has faced their share of public scrutiny. However, they have shown resilience, and welcoming baby Jack seems to have solidified their bond even further.