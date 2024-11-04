Inside The Leaked Epstein Audio Tapes That Expose Trump And His White House Secrets

Jeffrey Epstein allegedly claimed to have insider knowledge about the conflicts within Donald Trump’s White House, according to newly released audio recordings. The tapes, recorded by journalist Michael Wolff in a Manhattan restaurant in 2017, reportedly capture Epstein, who died in 2019, describing Trump’s management style as one of intentional division, as reported by the Daily Beast.

In a clip Wolff shared on his podcast, Fire and Fury, Epstein suggested that the former President kept control by fostering rivalries among his staff. “His people fight each other,” Epstein remarks, adding, “He will tell ten people ‘Bannon’s a scumbag’ and ‘[Reince] Priebus is not doing a good job’ and ‘Kellyanne has a big mouth’— what do you think?"

Epstein implies that by keeping his advisors in competition, Trump ensured a dynamic where loyalty shifted constantly, maintaining his control over the White House. The disgraced financier also referenced the involvement of Kellyanne Conway’s husband, George Conway, who Trump considered for a Department of Justice position.

Epstein described Trump as supportive of George, but wary of Kellyanne’s (former White House senior counselor) unpredictability. He suggested Trump would tell Steve Bannon (White House chief strategist) he 'wanted to keep him' while implying that Kellyanne was against his presence, thus keeping friction alive within his circle. The recordings also delve into Epstein’s social history with Trump, a connection dating back to the 1990s.

Photos from this period show Trump and Epstein together at events, including parties at Mar-a-Lago. While Trump later distanced himself from Epstein following his 2019 arrest on sex trafficking charges, he once described Epstein as 'a terrific guy' in a 2002 interview with New York Magazine, citing the reason as their shared interest in “beautiful women…many on the younger side.”

In the clip, Epstein alleges that Trump would boast about romantic escapades, including the pursuit of his friends’ wives, which he reportedly called “the best thing to do.” Epstein recounts instances of Trump’s desire to dominate social scenarios, revealing that he would often manipulate situations for his amusement. Epstein also allegedly showed Wolff photos of Trump with topless young women seated on his lap, claiming to keep these images in his private safe.

Though Epstein once counted Trump as 'the closest friend,' he reportedly became fearful of Trump as his power grew. In the tapes, Epstein describes feeling 'frankly afraid' of Trump as the business tycoon's authority expanded. Epstein’s apprehension, he implies, arose from the potential for that power to turn against him.

Wolff, known for his accounts of Trump’s presidency, claims to have nearly 100 hours of recorded conversations with Epstein that discuss both Trump’s White House and his personal relationships. While Wolff’s work has often been challenged for accuracy, he insists the recordings offer 'extraordinary insights' into Trump’s methods of influence. Wolff’s release of this particular tape just days before the election prompted swift criticism from Trump’s campaign. Spokesperson Karoline Leavitt dismissed Wolff as a 'disgraced writer' and accused him of using 'outlandish false smears' in a clear attempt to influence the election, as per the Daily Beast.