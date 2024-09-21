How Courtney Love's Warning to Young Women About Harvey Weinstein Proved to be Chillingly Accurate

Courtney Love who is well known for being articulate and upfront once burned the internet when she accurately warned young women about Harvey Weinstein. The singer and actor candidly dropped a truth bomb back in 2005 when she attended the Pamela Anderson Comedy Central Roast. In a video that was later shared by TMZ, Love was asked to advise young women looking to move to Hollywood.

To this, she said, "I’ll get libeled if I say it." Moments later she answered Natasha Leggero's question by saying, "If Harvey Weinstein invites you to a private party in the Four Seasons [hotel] don’t go." The video became an instant hit when Weinstein was tried for several cases of sexual assault and other denigrating crimes years later. Several women in Hollywood shared their atrocities that led to the onset of the #MeToo movement on the internet. According to CNN, Love later shared the video of TMZ and wrote, "Although I wasn’t one of his victims, I was eternally banned by CAA [Creative Artists Agency] for speaking out against #HarveyWeinstein"

The video recently resurfaced again on the internet which left everyone stupefied with the confidence of the actor. @suzannebernard0514 commented, "I have always said this, and it’s a stance that I’ll take to my grave. I’ve loved Courtney since I was 11. She was a truth teller and Hollywood/the media labeled her as crazy and difficult. She never minced words when it came to Weinstein or any of the other problematic people in the industry. I’m looking at you, Dave Grohl. Society hates women who step out of line." @bewitchedreruns said, "she always spoke truth even when it was written off as rambling."

@hrafi337 shared their observation, "It's insane how the 'good' celebs of the 90s turned out to be villains while the 'bad' ones turned out to be nice and normal people. The curtain has finally fallen." @activeandy87 pointed out how Love ignored her future in Hollywood as she commented, "She sacrificed her career in that moment because her desire to protect women was more strong, and for that, she is an absolute GODDESS." @texasphoenix shared, "Society never did right by her or any girl from back then. It's really sad. Women are always seen as crazy when we're speaking our minds about the wrongs in the world."

When the Creative Artists Agency was reached out for comments on Love's statement that she was blacklisted, the agency authorities denied it. The firm’s managing partner, Kevin Huvane said that he does not know of any such incident or practice. The actor on the other hand refused to comment further on the 2005 video and wished to let it rest. Recently, Weinstein, the American film producer has pleaded not guilty to another charge of forcibly engaging "in oral sexual conduct." The incident dates back to the year 2006 according to the indictment paperwork per CNN.