Inside Prince William’s Calculated Silence on Donald Trump

Prince William rarely comments on political matters around the world, let alone in the United States. A stickler for royal protocol, he adheres to the British Royal Family’s long-standing rule against making public remarks about politics. But why did he remain silent after President Donald Trump accused the UK—a NATO member—of unfair treatment?

Despite the UK and the US maintaining close diplomatic ties, William’s silence may have been a calculated response to a broader issue. According to The List, he may be focused on his future role and the crown. He may also be honoring his father, King Charles III, and the monarchy’s longstanding tradition of political neutrality.

Trump on NATO: “I’ve always said, will they be there if we ever needed them? That’s really the ultimate test. I’m not sure of that. We’ve never needed them. They’ll say they sent some troops to Afghanistan and this or that. And they did. They stayed a little back, off the front… pic.twitter.com/FEYFo7JYnn — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 22, 2026

Moreover, in this case, ignorance may be bliss, as a feud with Trump often plays out very publicly. Ongoing conflicts, for example, have involved entertainment personalities such as Trevor Noah, Stephen Colbert, and Jimmy Kimmel. In Kimmel’s case, the late-night host frequently criticizes Trump’s actions, often prompting heated responses from the former president — creating a seemingly endless cycle.

Trump’s most recent feud was reportedly with Bad Bunny over his Super Bowl performance, which was ranked the second-best Super Bowl performance in history. While other major celebrities and entertainers pushed back against Trump’s remarks, Bad Bunny has largely ignored the criticism. That appears to be a strategy Prince William is also employing — though for very different reasons.

William the Prince of Wales lives who he is. A man who genuinely cares. And it shows in everything he does. The world is in for a treat when William takes the throne. The entire Commonwealth will stand up and cheer! There will be dancing in the street! @KensingtonRoyal… pic.twitter.com/evoapGuT9L — PJ Yukon Poet 🍁 (@PJ_Yukon) February 8, 2026

Prince William may be choosing to remain a silent observer until he is in a position of greater authority to respond more directly. The royal has previously spoken about modernizing aspects of the monarchy, signaling his interest in shaping its future when the time comes. Some observers have interpreted those remarks as an indication of his readiness to eventually assume the Crown — a title currently held by his father, King Charles III.

Moreover, the King himself remained silent after President Donald Trump criticized the UK, so it would not be surprising for William to follow the same approach. He is known to deeply respect his father’s leadership and wishes. In fact, reports suggested he supported efforts to maintain family unity when his estranged brother, Prince Harry, visited their father during his cancer treatment in early 2025.

As for his future ambitions, William offered what some viewed as a subtle hint during a 2025 episode of Canadian actor Eugene Levy’s Apple TV+ series, The Reluctant Traveller. In the episode, he spoke about having “change” on his agenda — a comment that fueled speculation about how he might approach the monarchy when he eventually becomes king. What that agenda may ultimately look like, however, remains to be seen.

Eugene Levy meets Princess Catherine and tells her how lovely Prince William was! 😍💫 pic.twitter.com/fVGHbpWbfE — Stephanie Sidley (@StephanieSidley) December 5, 2025

However, William has also questioned certain unnamed “traditions,” suggesting he is open to evolution within the monarchy as times become more progressive. He has spoken about embracing change for the greater good, once remarking, “I don’t fear it; that’s the bit that excites me … the idea of change.” The comment was widely interpreted as a sign that he is already thinking about how his reign might differ when he eventually becomes king.

At the same time, he emphasized that any changes under his leadership would not be “overly radical,” adding, “But changes that I think need to happen.” That balance between reform and stability has fueled speculation about what kind of monarch he may become modern in tone, yet measured in approach.

Some royal watchers believe his current silence on controversial political figures, including President Donald Trump, may reflect strategic restraint rather than indifference. While King Charles III has occasionally been more vocal on broader social and environmental matters, a latitude afforded to him as sovereign, Prince William appears to be taking a more cautious route as heir to the throne.

Whether that silence is simply adherence to royal protocol or part of a longer-term strategy remains unclear. For now, observers can only speculate. Any definitive shift in tone or direction will likely become evident only when William eventually ascends to the throne.