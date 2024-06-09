Inside Melania Trump's Dazzling Jewelry Vault —A Closer Look at 5 of Her Million-Dollar Pieces

Melania Trump's Extravagant Jewelry Collection

Melania Trump loves her bling! The former First Lady has an insane jewelry collection valued at millions. In fact, her $1.5 million engagement ring from Donald Trump was so massive that a staffer said they 'had to put sunglasses on' after seeing the 'blinding' 15-carat diamond! Moreover, can't even wear her 13-carat emerald-cut wedding band on the same finger! The fashionista also paired oval-cut eternity rings at a 2020 football championship, and her iconic Van Cleef & Arpels diamond earrings stole the show at Donald's inauguration. Melania's jewels are worth a fortune, and she seems intent on showing them off! So, let's talk more about these pieces.

1. Melania's $1.5 Million Engagement Ring

Donald gave Melania a massive 15-carat diamond ring reportedly worth $1.5 million when they got engaged in 2004, as per The New York Times. Donald bragged he scored a 50% discount. "Only a fool would say, 'No thank you, I want to pay a million dollars more for a diamond,'" Donald told the NYT about the deal. But the brand later said they don't sell stuff for publicity value. It wasn't until 2020 that the D Flawless ring from Graff came out, which was actually valued at around $3 million.

2. Her Emerald-Cut Wedding Band

The couple got Melania's wedding band from Graff, too, when they tied the knot in 2005, a year before their son Barron was born. Her 13-carat ring has 15 emerald-cut diamonds. But get this: her engagement ring is so massive that she can't wear this band and her engagement ring together on one finger. So she sometimes rocks the wedding band on her right hand instead, just like when she brought those studs out again in June 2019 when she met Camilla and Prince Charles during a UK state visit.

3. Melania's $3 Million Ring

Melania doesn't wear the hefty $3 million diamond ring every day, but she did rock it at some high-profile events. People got mad when she flaunted the 25-carat sparkler from Graff in her official White House portrait two years after getting it; they said the ring could've paid for programs Donald promised during his campaign. Melania originally scored the massive diamond upgrade from Graff a decade after tying the knot with Donald in 2005. While she chose to show off the blinged-out rock by angling it towards the camera lens, some said Michelle Obama's portrait was way more modest in comparison. Despite the backlash, Melania still accessorized with the ring at the International Women of Courage Award in D.C. in March 2017 and the 139th White House Easter Egg Roll the following month.

4. The Famous Eternity Ring

Melania's diamond motto seems to be If you've got it, flaunt it. She and Donald attended the College Football Playoff National Championship game in New Orleans in January 2020. At that event, Melania wore an eternity ring with oval-cut diamonds stacked with another standout band. In July 2020, at a White House event, she showcased another diamond band similar to her wedding ring. By August 2020, at the Republican National Convention in Maryland, she paired the two rings together, demonstrating her love for dazzling diamond jewelry.

5. Melania's Iconic Earrings

The Ralph Lauren Jackie Kennedy-style blue coat Melania wore to the January 2017 inauguration has become iconic. But the Van Cleef & Arpels diamond earrings she paired with it were also attention-grabbing, as per the New York Times. She rarely wears earrings, so these princess-cut stone studs are clearly special to her. According to The South China Morning Post, She also wore the princess-cut stones to the Freedom Ball, where she adorned a piece by designer Hervé Pierre. Melania rocked the glittering studs again in June 2019 during a state visit to the UK when she met Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, and Prince Charles at a Clarence House reception. While she'd worn her hair in an updo to really show off the diamonds two years prior, her earrings still stood out with her tresses flowing down in London.