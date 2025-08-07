Inside Lavish Life of Vladimir Putin’s ‘Secret Daughter’ as Her Mom Rose From Cleaner to Millionaire After Alleged Affair

Like most high-profile world leaders, Vladimir Putin is also not immune to rumors. The Russian President allegedly has a “secret daughter” who is identified as Elizaveta Krivonogikh. She also goes by Elizaveta Rudnova and Luiza Rozova.

Luiza’s extravagant life has recently been exposed, garnering much attention from curious people across the globe. According to an article by RadarOnline.com, she has been living a lavish life in Paris, France, under self-imposed exile. The alleged daughter of Putin works at two art galleries in the city of love.

Luiza’s story garnered global attention after German outlet Bild published an article about a 22-year-old’s private Telegram account. The person behind the account is supposedly Luiza, who wrote about “the man who took millions of lives and destroyed mine.”

Although the alleged Putin offspring did not name him directly in her post, it sure sparked some gossip, with many taking a deeper look at what could have happened.

According to some reports, Vladimir had Luiza with Svetlana Krivonogikh, who is now in her 40s. Her story itself is fascinating, as she mysteriously rose to become a multimillionaire overnight from being an ordinary maid. RadarOnline.com claimed that during his first term in office, the Russian leader was having an affair with Svetlana. Her rise from rags to riches might have something to do with the supposed romance she had with Putin.

Putin’s ‘secret daughter’ BETRAYS tyrant as she reveals support for Ukraine pic.twitter.com/ldfhoIp4qP — Breaking Alert (@BreakingAlert_) August 5, 2025

Reports further claim that the woman has over $100 million in real estate and a stake in the sanctioned Rossiya Bank. She also owns a nightclub in Petersburg known for hosting erotic shows.

The story broke the internet, and many now believe that Luiza might actually be the daughter Svetlana had with Putin, given how she grew up in luxury. Until 2022, she often showed off her extravagant lifestyle on Instagram, including flaunting her designer collections. However, right before the Ukraine war outbreak, Elizaveta Rudnova mysteriously went MIA on social media.

France: Putin’s illegitimate daughter Elizaveta Vladimirovna Krivonogikh AKA Luiza Rozova AKA Elizaveta Olegovna Rudnova reportedly lives in Paris and works at Studio Albatros Art Gallery. pic.twitter.com/7JtypqMVw8 — Igor Sushko (@igorsushko) June 5, 2025

Rumors about her resurfaced after she made a comeback as an art gallery worker in Paris. According to sources, this is when she started using the alias Elizaveta Rudnova, supposedly to distance herself from her Russian connection, as claimed by the Ukrainian press.

After graduating from the ICART School of Cultural and Art Management, she now works as a video content producer and exhibition curator at L Galerie in Belleville and Espace Albatros in Montreuil. Interestingly, both these galleries are known for exhibiting anti-war related artworks.

Although Luiza managed to hide her Russian roots, her supposed resemblance to Putin gave her away. A local artist named Nastya Rodionova criticized the galleries for hiring her. He wrote on Facebook, “It is inadmissible to allow a person who comes from a family of beneficiaries of (Putin’s) regime to come into confrontation with the victims of that regime. My personal answer in this case is no.”

He also alleged, “She looks like Putin.”

Dmitry Dolinsky, the director at L Association, countered, “She looks like Putin, but so do 100,000 other people. I haven’t seen a DNA test.”

Despite the rumors, it is essential to note that Vladimir Putin never publicly acknowledged the girl as his daughter.