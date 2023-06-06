Inside Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber's Dreamy Getaway to the South of France

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Bieber are enjoying a romantic getaway in the South of France. Hailey has been documenting the couple's fun escapade with a series of pictures on Instagram. The first set of solo pictures showcases the Rhode beauty brand founder soaking in the sun at the French Riviera wearing a wet crop top with a bikini. She captioned the images, "All I know is, I’m about to have the best summer of my life." In one of the videos from the second series of their travelogue, Bieber is seen carrying the 26-year-old over his shoulder through a lush green garden scape. Both Hailey and the Baby singer are clad in swimwear. The third set of images and videos are random feeds of Hailey and her singer bestie Justine Skye.

According to People, the France getaway is part of the celebrations of Hailey launching her skin and beauty line, Rhode, in London on May 18. Her beauty brand announced last week that it would be expanding its shipping to the U.K. as part of a "Rhode world tour" for its glazed collection. The model was accompanied by her musician husband, Justin Bieber during the U.K. launch at the Chiltern Firehouse restaurant.

Meanwhile, her second set of pictures from the France vacation also contained a series of solo shots of Hailey in a bikini. The beauty mogul is seen relaxing on a boat and sipping a drink on the streets of a French town. Hailey captioned the post with the baguette and the pink bikini emojis to describe her fun-filled trip.

In the third set of photos, Hailey is seen dancing with her bestie Justine Skye. The Collide singer too shared interesting updates on her Instagram Stories, and, in one of those, she noted that Hailey has "my whollllle heart." According to EOnline, Justine further wrote, "slay togetha foeva." Hailey can be seen in these Stories wearing a red, off-shoulder crop top with white stripes and denim shorts. She accessorized the beach party look with gold earrings, sunglasses and a black belt. A separate set of photo series shared by Justine was captioned, "just so grateful to be surrounded + inspired by people who I can genuinely call friends."

The couple's luxurious French vacation also comes in soon after Hailey confessed that they are planning on expanding their family. In an exclusive with The Sunday Times, she said, “I literally cry about this all the time,” when asked about the possibility of having children with the Yummy singer in the near future.

"I want kids so bad but I get scared. It's enough that people say things about my husband or my friends. I can't imagine having to confront people saying things about a child. We can only do the best we can to raise them. As long as they feel loved and safe," Hailey explained.