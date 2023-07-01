Inside Johnny Depp's Multi-Million Dollar Exotic Homes Across the World Including a $15.5m French Village

Johnny Depp has found a "piece of his heart" in the quiet countryside of Somerset. "I just love places with character, that's one of the great things about Britain, and especially Somerset. I can just be me," Depp had recently said about the quaint town. He is currently residing in a $16 million mansion in the UK.

The secluded Downton Abbey-style estate spreads across 850 acres, features a walled garden, and boasts 12 bedrooms and eight bathrooms. The 19th-century mansion is just one of the many expensive real estate properties that the Pirates of the Caribbean star has invested in over the years. With a net worth of $150 million, the legendary A-lister has amassed an impressive list of luxurious abodes. Let's take a look at some of his most exorbitant investments.

Little Halls Pond Cay

According to Daily Mail, his first ever massive investment was a private island known as Little Halls Pond Cay. He spotted the secluded palm tree-lined island with six beaches while shooting for his mega franchise Pirates of the Caribbean. Depp purchased the exotic property in 2004 for $3.6 million, and in 2015, it was the exclusive venue for Depp's nuptials with now ex-wife Amber Heard. Currently, the beautiful island is listed on Vladi Private Islands for sale without any quoted price.

St.Tropez French Village

In 2001, the Fantastic Beasts star bought an abandoned 37-acre French village near St. Tropez. He spent almost 14 years of his life renovating the colossal property for over $10 million and building a family with his former partner, singer Vanessa Paradis. The village is said to have its own private restaurant named Chez Marceline, a main house, and six guest houses, one of which is the original village church. Other entertainment features attached to the property include two swimming pools, a stunning town square with lush grounds, an outdoor dining area, a skate park, a full gym, and a wine cave. In 2015, after listing the expansive estate for $15.5 million, Depp was believed to be "closing the chapter" on his life with ex-partner Vanessa Paradis.

Alexander Kraft, chairman, and chief executive of Sotheby's International Realty France, revealed, "Johnny had decided to sell the Plan de la Tour property to close this chapter of his life and move on. He hopes that someone else will enjoy the property as much as he did and bring him or her the same happiness it brought." In 2016, the lush re-created village was still on the market for a whopping $55.5 million.

Venetian Mansion

In January 2011, Depp fell for a four-storey Venetian mansion in Italy while filming The Tourist. The $13 million worth of palatial property overlooked Venice's Grand Canal and featured seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms. The stunning Palazzo was one of the only available buildings situated in the Santa Croce area of Venice. In 2016 Depp sold the mansion for a loss, as it quoted only $10.8 million on the market during the sale.

Los Angeles Penthouses

The Murder on the Orient Express star had to sell his gorgeous unit of five penthouses in Los Angeles comprising approximately 11,500 square feet for $10.88 million. Depp had originally listed all five as one listing of $ 12.78 million. Each of the units was, however, sold separately. While the fourth unit sold for approximately $1.82 million, the final unit was sold in November 2017 for $1.425 million.

Each of the condos was designed to perfection with stylish chef kitchens featuring modern appliances, high ceilings, large windows with magnificent downtown views, and authentic industrial brickwork. The art deco building was located in the Eastern Columbia downtown area of the city, and Depp reportedly used the high-rise condos as his private living space. He also renovated two of the units into an art studio and a guest apartment.

41-acre Kentucky Farm

Depp, who is a Kentucky native, purchased the 41-acre horse farm in 1995 for $950,000 and then sold it in 2001 for $1 million. Depp repurchased the property in 2005 for $2 million as a tribute to his beloved mother, Betty Sue Palmer. The colossal farmhouse was named as "Betty Sue's Family Farm" in honor of his late mother. The 6,000-square-foot property featured seven bedrooms, a four-car garage, a guesthouse, and three barns. In 2019 it sold at a price of $1,350,000 in 2020 to cover his legal charges.

Additionally, Depp sold a set of five Los Angeles homes worth $19 million to pay back a $5 million loan to ex-business managers in 2017. It is reported that the Edward Scissorhands star lost most of his multi-million dollar properties while being legally entangled in the defamation case with ex-wife, Heard.

