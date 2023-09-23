Inside Jennifer Lopez's Iconic New York City Penthouse That You Can Buy For $25 Million

Jennifer Lopez, the multi-talented celebrity known for her music career and Hollywood success, is making headlines once again, this time for her continuing real estate saga in Manhattan. J.Lo recently re-listed her opulent New York City penthouse for just less than $25 million, reigniting interest in a property that has seen its fair share of ups and downs on the real estate market.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Leon Bennett

According to People, the singer and actress first offered her Manhattan duplex penthouse in October 2017 with an asking price of $27 million. The property has gone through a rollercoaster ride of listing and de-listing throughout the years, with the price fluctuating along the way. The asking price was reduced to $25 million in March 2019, and then, in an unexpected move, Lopez removed the property from the market entirely in October 2021. Zillow records even reveal a five-day stint on the market in December 2022.

Image Source: Realtor.com

Lopez has relisted her New York City penthouse in September 2023, asking for slightly under $25 million. This 9,500-square-foot jewel is set within a beautiful 1924 mansion and features four bedrooms and a whopping seven full baths. The home has four private terraces, each of which offers spectacular, unimpeded views of New York City's iconic cityscape, including the renowned Flatiron Building.

Image Source: Realtor.com

A contemporary kitchen with a huge central island with magnificent marble countertops and a seating area for casual gatherings can be found inside this stunning duplex. Ample storage space is provided by an abundance of white cabinetry, and the kitchen flows easily into a separate dining area framed by huge windows. A large bench constructed into the other wall provides extra seating for welcoming visitors.

Moving further into the penthouse, a huge marble staircase leads up to the primary bedroom. This expansive sanctuary extends into two distinct outdoor areas, each with greenery and comfy seating. The primary bedroom has a separate dressing room in addition to two bathrooms, one of which has a big soaking tub, providing an extra touch of grandeur to the area. The penthouse has a quiet media room for moments of relaxation and amusement, making it ideal for a movie night.

Image Source: Realtor.com

It's worth noting that Lopez and her newlywed husband, Ben Affleck, reportedly purchased a massive $60 million Beverly Hills property in June 2023, according to the Wall Street Journal. This large property has 12 bedrooms and 24 bathrooms, as well as a sports complex with basketball and pickleball courts.

According to Realtor.com, this house piqued the curiosity of both buyers and enthusiasts when she first listed it for roughly $27 million in 2017. She bought the condo in 2014 for slightly more than $20 million and has continuously offered it for around $25 million in subsequent attempts to sell it. In this most recent venture, the price has been marginally reduced and is now set at $24,990,000. Despite the minor price reduction, the duplex penthouse remains one of the most expensive residences for sale on Realtor.com this week.

