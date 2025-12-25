Inside Hunter Biden’s Complex Bond With Love Child Navy — A Relationship Shaped by Controversy and Legal Battles

Trigger Warning: The article mentions drug abuse and s–.

Former President Joe Biden’s second son, Hunter Biden’s life is as controversial as Donald Trump’s opinion on his father! Biden’s second child, whom he shares with his first wife, Neilia Hunter Biden, is an attorney and a businessman.

He has been a prominent figure of interest thanks to controversies around his personal life and political troubles (including federal gun violence charges and alleged claims that he may have used political influence for personal gain during Joe Biden’s time as the VP).

Hunter married Kathleen Buhle in 1993, and they had three daughters: Naomi, Finnegan, and Maisey. They divorced in 2017. He later dated his late brother Beau’s widow, Hallie Olivere Biden, from 2016 to 2019.

Between 2017 and 2018, he was reportedly involved with Lunden Roberts, with whom he had his fourth daughter, Navy Joan Roberts. However, in the 2021 memoir, Beautiful Things, Hunter claimed to have no memory of the encounter with “the woman from Arkansas.”

However, a May 2019 lawsuit led to a DNA test, which later confirmed his paternity. Even though Joe and Jill Biden haven’t met Navy Hunter to date, and Hunter has only met with her virtually, he settled with Roberts in 2023 regarding child support, gifts, and college assistance.

In May 2019, Hunter married Melissa Cohen, and they had a son, Beau (named after his late brother), in March 2020.

As per The List, as of 2024, Roberts has been raising her daughter, Navy, without Hunter’s involvement. The alleged couple reportedly met at a fall party in 2016.

At the time, Hunter was allegedly struggling with severe cocaine addiction, and reportedly consumed the drug every 15 minutes. He was grieving the death of his brother, former Delaware Attorney General Beau, who died in 2015 due to a brain tumor at 46 during that period.

The businessman also had unresolved trauma as he lost his mother at 30 and his 13-month-old sister, Naomi Christina, in a tragic car accident, which occurred in 1972. Both Hunter and Beau suffered injures at that time since they were all together in the car but survived.

Roberts later opened up about her story in a memoir titled Out of the Shadows: My Life Inside the Wild World of Hunter Biden. She said that empathy drew her towards Hunter, which later turned into deep affection.

“He was in a very, very dark place,” Roberts told PEOPLE in August 2024. “I saw him during that time and I empathized with him and I loved him.”

The memoir further revealed that the duo shared a casual relationship with occasional s–. However, she fell in love with Hunter at some point.

She began working as his assistant while being in a secret casual relationship and stayed as his official employee even after she was pregnant. In her memoir, she revealed details about the alleged couple’s dynamics. Roberts gave birth to Navy in 2018.

Reports suggest Hunter allegedly began spoiling Roberts and her friends with lavish materialistic things and gestures as she became involved in his day-to -day routine.

Even though the nature of the relationship between the two appeared one-sided, Lunden Roberts also disclosed that Hunter’s legal team privately offered her $250,000 to keep the paternity results confidential, an offer she declined.

Instead, she agreed to a child support arrangement of $5,000 per month. After the pregnancy, Roberts moved back to her native state to avoid public scrutiny, which eventually became inevitable.

“You can see throughout the book that I come back to Arkansas thinking that I’m going to keep this secret and not tell anyone who the child’s father is — I want to protect him,” she said.

In 2023, Joe Biden publicly acknowledged Navy as his seventh grandchild, stating that he and his wife Jill Biden wanted what was best for all their grandchildren in a public statement.

As per The Sun, Lunden Roberts is currently engaged to an amateur MMA fighter, Princeton Foster, and they make a great couple.