Explosive claims from a former FBI informant alleging bribery accepted by former President Joe Biden and his son Hunter involving Ukraine have been called into question after the informant pleaded guilty to lying. The files suggest that Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden, may have used political influence for personal gain during Joe Biden’s time as Vice President.

While many corrupt representatives have been caught recently, this news comes as a shock, given everything that’s going on in America. The information came to light after a U.S. senator released declassified FBI records, which include allegations that the Biden family had secret financial ties to the Ukrainian energy company Burisma Holdings.

According to The Irish Star, reports suggest that Biden’s son, Hunter, was allegedly hired by Burisma, and the company’s owner sought political protection in exchange for money. It’s claimed that Joe Biden met privately with Ukraine’s president at the time, Petro Poroshenko, to help protect Hunter and Burisma’s interests.

Other allegations include attempts to hide money using offshore accounts and shell companies. There are also reports of an earlier $5 million bribe that was allegedly paid to both Joe and Hunter Biden to stop a Ukrainian prosecutor’s investigation into Burisma. Biden, as Vice President, reportedly pressured Ukraine to remove the prosecutor by threatening to withhold U.S. aid.

Here we have Joe Biden, in 2018,boasting about using a billion-dollar loan agreement with Ukraine as leverage to get a prosecutor fired as he was investigating corruption at Burisma. Burisma the Ukrainian energy company where Hunter Biden was a director…. pic.twitter.com/q8OQVEsZJl — Richard (@ricwe123) November 19, 2024

Joe Biden has been an experienced politician. His transition from senator to President has helped America become a better nation today, even though the Trump administration claimed that his leadership ruined America.

After four years of Donald Trump’s unpredictable policies, Biden set out to bring stability back to U.S. foreign relations. He rejoined international treaties and alliances that Trump had abandoned and sought to rebuild America’s credibility on the world stage.

Republican lawmakers have long expressed concerns about the Biden family’s foreign business ties and launched an impeachment inquiry in 2023, though it did not lead to a formal vote.

Meanwhile, Biden’s son Hunter is facing convictions related to tax and firearm offences. Biden had pardoned him, but his own administration highly condemned the decision. The White House defended the decision by saying Hunter’s case was politically motivated. “They would continue to go after his son.”

President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, has been found guilty of three felony charges against him related to the purchase of a handgun in 2018. pic.twitter.com/Kwj2Dj6wId — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) June 11, 2024

Critics argued that the pardon risks created a double standard in justice and could ruin President Biden’s reputation. Hunter Biden faced up to 17 years in prison for the tax charges and up to 25 years for the gun charges. GOP leaders like Speaker Mike Johnson and Representative Jim Jordan called the pardon a “miscarriage of justice.”

However, Joe Biden said that Hunter was mistreated because he was his son. Currently, Biden is suffering from cancer and is undergoing treatment.