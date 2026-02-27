Inside Ghislaine Maxwell’s Prison Life – Ex-Cellmates Make Shocking Claims

Ghislaine Maxwell is back in the news again. This time, rather surprisingly, it’s not about her case or Jeffrey Epstein. This time the buzz is about showers and toilets, and preferential treatment. And people are remembering that there was once a question about whether she kept her cell clean too.

The arguments over her hygiene started years ago and never really died. And as the years go on, they just keep resurfacing in court papers and interviews.

Maxwell is serving 20 years for s-x trafficking after being convicted in 2021. Since her arrest in 2020, she’s been moved around the federal system, first Brooklyn, then Florida, now Texas.

Back in April 2021, while she was locked up at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn awaiting trial, prosecutors told a judge her cell was “very dirty.” They said it smelled and that she didn’t flush.

Ghislaine Maxwell ‘Has Horrible Personal Hygiene’ Behind Bars and ‘Would Shower Once or Twice a Week,’ Claims Inmate https://t.co/xjNqy82lIS — Radar Online (@radar_online) February 26, 2026

Her lawyer, Bobbi Sternheim, shot back hard. She called that claim “absurd” and said the smell wasn’t coming from Maxwell at all. Sternheim said other cells had plumbing problems and overflowing toilets. She argued Maxwell was the one dealing with it, not causing it.

Then she was convicted and sentenced. Maxwell was moved south.

At FCI Tallahassee, the talk shifted again. A former inmate who shared housing space with Maxwell between 2023 and 2025 has recently come out and said that Maxwell barely showered. According to The Mirror US, she claimed the Maxwell showered only once or twice a week. Apparently, other inmates also noticed that she smelled.

According to this ex-cellmate, Maxwell exercised constantly — walking fast, jogging across the compound, working out — but didn’t always wash after. The former inmate said women kept their distance from her.

Nobody attacked Maxwell, the woman said. She said that nobody wanted to land in the Special Housing Unit, called “the hole,” for laying a hand on her.

Video Released Of Convicted Sex Trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell Jogging In Prison pic.twitter.com/pZPS9NVy5t — Anthony Scott (@AnthonysTown) November 29, 2024

In August 2025, Maxwell was transferred again. This time she was moved to Federal Prison Camp Bryan in Texas. This facility has lower security and typically houses non-violent offenders.

A whistleblower letter to Congress alleged she was getting perks. They said she had special meals, late-night shower access, and extra recreation time. Outlets reports Maxwell had unlimited toilet paper. There was even an allegation she was briefly allowed contact with a service-dog-in-training puppy.

Maxwell, in emails later disclosed to lawmakers, described Bryan as calmer and safer. “A different beast,” she wrote about life in prison. She added that she was “much much happier” there too.

The Bureau of Prisons doesn’t comment on individual inmates’ hygiene habits. Officially, allegations get reviewed internally.

WOW! Here is Ghislaine Maxwell peacefully walking in her country club-like prison that Trump and Pam Bondi Moved her too. Federal Prison Camp Bryan in Texas. Why isn't every single American outraged by this? She wrote: “I feel like I have dropped through Alice in Wonderlands… pic.twitter.com/h93ijfR2tP — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) February 6, 2026

Maxwell’s conviction still stands. The Supreme Court declined to hear her appeal in 2024 but she’s still pursuing other legal avenues.

What has lingered, oddly, are these smaller disputes. Did she keep a filthy cell? Were the plumbing issues someone else’s fault? Did she skip showers? Is she getting special treatment now?

There isn’t one clean version of what has been happening. Just competing accounts from different people who knew her at different times. The Court filings, former inmates and even her lawyers have conflicting versions of her story.

These details are minor compared to the crimes she was convicted of, but they’re in the record. Laying a foundation for the news to come.