Inside China’s ‘Baby Factories’—Are They Secretly Sending Traitors to the U.S.?

Through a cunning “rent-a-womb” operation, the leaders of China have exploited U.S. birthright citizenship to amass a sizable army of American-born warriors. Intelligence specialists have warned that the fighters have been trained to be fervently devoted to the communist dictatorship.

According to news reports, the growing baby-factory business is thought to have produced close to 30,000 children, who are then allegedly sent to China for training before returning to the United States to conduct espionage activities.

The Feds busted several Chinese birth tourism schemes in California. But now there is something new happening — and it is not illegal. Chinese parents renting American wombs. The Chinese babies are born Americans and get a US passport.

The Chinese government may already have two combat-ready divisions, or 15,000 soldiers, entrenched within the United States, according to former Army Maj. Gen. Paul Vallely. According to Vallely, there is no counterintelligence operation keeping an eye on the Chinese birthright citizen operation, which pays individuals from the Asian superpower $100,000 to enter our nation and produce children.

“Countries like China have taken advantage of the birthright law for years, and once the children grow older, they can be used for whatever means their leaders see fit,” Vallely said. The former general went on to say that the Chinese use the same evil strategies in other nations with birthright citizenship, such as the majority of the Americas.

According to sources, President Donald Trump issued a contentious executive order terminating birthright citizenship for a legitimate but as-yet-secret purpose. However, the prohibition was put on hold while the U.S. Supreme Court considered a complaint brought by almost two dozen states and the District of Columbia.

Acting U.S. Attorney Joseph McNally brought up the example of a Chinese-American child born in California who, at the age of 20, went back to China and enlisted in the Chinese military. “That provides a real national security asset to China – and a real problem to the United States,” said McNally.

I explore the national security concerns on @NewsNation at 7pm tonight.

In order to steal technology and secrets related to health and military, China has covertly placed spies in American institutions who pose as academics and students. A former veteran and two active-duty Army troops were recently arrested at Joint Base Lewis-McChord near Tacoma, Washington, as part of 224 documented instances of Chinese espionage against the United States since 2000. They are charged with selling China stolen military secrets.

“Once they have U.S. citizenship, they can freely go back and forth from China,” Vallely said. He added: “I don’t think our State Department’s passport section tracks any of that or identifies whether or not they have dangerous intentions. “It’s a huge burden for the United States.”