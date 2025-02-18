Influencer Tiffany Fong Sets the Record Straight— No, She’s Not Pregnant with Elon Musk’s Baby!

Tiffany Fong is the latest addition to the name of women speculated to have Elon Musk’s child. A 30 year old crypto-mail journalist, Fong, however has denied these speculations violently, as she mentioned to Daily Mail that she has never even met Musk in real life.

These speculations began after Ashley St. Clair, the conservative influencer who claimed to have given birth to Musk’s 13th child was revealed to have earned $7,526 within September 27 and October 11 on Musk owned X.

Fong was also revealed to earn a huge amount of $21,252.25 from X between November 8 and November 22, 2025. This information, however, was made public by Fong herself, who had previously posted a screengrab of her earnings.

This kind of earning got the internet speculating as one user on X mentioned, ‘Makes you wonder,’ and another user added ‘Breaking: Tiffany Fong pregnant with Elon Musk’s 17th child.’

Such kinds of rumors led Fong to come forward and deny these speculations. On January 15, 2025, she took to her social media and mentioned ‘Wow, according to the Internet I’m “pregnant.” Congrats to me, this is huge news!!!’

She further added, ‘As far as I know, I am not pregnant, but thank you!!!’ The journalist continued her stance against these rumors and in January, 2025 posted ‘I love when people I don’t know make conspiracy theories about me on the Internet.’

She also shared a post where people were betting on her pregnancy timeline and speculating whether or not she would be pregnant by July. She shared the post while captioning it ‘YOU PEOPLE ARE SICK.’

On a similar note, conservative influencer Ashley St. Clair recently claimed that she had Musk’s baby and waited for five months to make the news public. However, her claims were met with a rather scornful attitude from Kylie Kremer, a Trump activist, as she posted on X, ‘Seems like she wasn’t getting what she wanted, was emotional & hurt on Valentine’s Day & decided to parade her crazy on the front porch thinking people would be sympathetic to her as a “victim” of a powerful, wealthy man.’

Kremer also mentioned that while Ashley St. Clair claimed that it was the tabloids that made her make the news of having a child with Musk public, in reality, ‘Ashley literally paraded her crazy on the front porch & invited the media to capture it.’

Ashley however went to the extent of doing an interview with the New York Post and also did a photo shoot at her apartment in Manhattan. While it has also been claimed that Ashley’s pregnancy was kind of an open secret in the Right-wing circle, the influencer mentioned that she has been unable to connect with Musk post the announcement and he has not made any comments on the same.

Amid these various kinds of speculations, Brian Glicklich, Ashley’s spokesman mentioned, ‘There will be a lot of factual material coming out in the weeks ahead and the various fabrications and hallucinations of those with an agenda will be well and truly discredited.’

With the media constantly covering this whole situation, it now remains to be seen how things go between Ashley and Musk and if the latter makes any comments on Tiffany Fong and the rumors that are going around her.