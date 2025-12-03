Influencer Sent Chilling Text About a “Creep in the Stairwell” – Hours Later, She Was Found Stuffed in a Suitcase

Influencer Stefanie Pieper, 31, died under strange circumstances after sending a bizarre WhatsApp message. As the investigation surrounding her death continues, some new messages have been uncovered, where she described a ‘creep in the stairwell.’ The “dark figure” reportedly appeared when the content creator was out for a walk with her dog, Marlow.

Her disappearance quickly became hot news. Just as people were wondering what happened to Pieper, her body was found “stuffed in a suitcase in the woods” near Majsperk, Slovenia.

According to The U.S. Sun, the influencer was last seen getting out of a taxi with her friend, with whom she went to a Christmas party. Nothing seemed off until she failed to show up for a planned photoshoot. The photographer, curious about what might have happened, turned up at her apartment. However, Pieper was nowhere to be found, and that’s when the photographer called police.

Among the people who gave the authorities a statement was Pieper’s ex-boyfriend, Patrick M. Initially, he told the police, “I don’t know where Stefanie is. I only have the key to look after her dog.” However, he was soon linked to the murder after the woman’s body was found in the woods.

According to reports, Patrick fled to Slovenia, his native country. However, he was later extradited to Austria. The U.S. Sun reports that he allegedly ambushed Pieper after she got back from the Christmas bash. The two reportedly had a loud argument, which ended with Patrick killing his ex.

Witnesses also came forward saying that he was seen at the Austrian influencer‘s apartment with a roll of fabric that looked quite suspicious. Police believe that after killing Pieper, Patrick took her remains across the border to Slovenia. According to reports, he might have used his red Volkswagen Golf for transportation, as the vehicle was found burned in a car park near the border.

The man’s brother and stepfather have also been accused of being involved in the murder of Stefanie Pieper. Both of them have been detained as the investigation goes on.

Patrick M reportedly worked as a security guard at a nightclub.