Pregnant Woman Entered a Stranger’s Car — 21 Days Later, Her Father Discovered Her Body in the Woods

Michigan’s Boon Township witnessed one of the most tragic incidents when a father found his daughter dead inside the woods. She was located nearly 21 days after she had gone missing. What adds to the tragic circumstances is that the woman was 39 weeks pregnant at the time of her death. The 22-year-old woman, Rebecca Park, was last seen stepping into a stranger’s car right outside her relative’s house.

It was Rebecca’s father who first stumbled upon her body inside the Manistee National Forest. Authorities from the Wexford County Sheriff’s office later confirmed that a deceased person had been found but did not share any details of the victim’s identity. In fact, Sheriff Trent Taylor, who is handling the case, revealed during a press conference that the identity of the person will not be revealed until an autopsy is conducted on the body. However, he admitted that, from the looks of it, the person resembled Rebecca, but a final confirmation was still awaited.

UpNorthLive’s Kody Bair is on the scene of where Rebecca Park’s body was found. We talked to Amy Letterman, who said she found Rebecca’s body and she shared her experiences with us, what she was feeling in that moment, and what she saw. More information here:… pic.twitter.com/6R3h15B12m — UpNorthLive News (@upnorthlive) November 26, 2025

In his words, “The young lady who was found resembles Rebecca Parks, the young lady who went missing on November fourth, and we are actively investigating that. It’s a tragic time in our county, and hopefully this brings some closure to this awful incident.”

Rebecca Park’s father, during his statement to the police on Nov. 25, revealed that he found her body in the national forest. He was already searching for her on a two-track near Park’s mother’s house in Boon Township.

A body resembling missing pregnant woman Rebecca Park was found in the Manistee National Forest on Nov. 25, but authorities say her identity and any details about the baby won’t be confirmed until an autopsy is completed and the active investigation continues. DETAILS:… pic.twitter.com/gluPUSDSFO — UpNorthLive News (@upnorthlive) November 26, 2025

After her body has been found, primary investigations before the autopsy rule out the possibility that Rebecca had faced some kind of assault. Meanwhile, a big question remains about the status of her baby, since she was about 38-39 weeks pregnant when she went missing back on November 4. She was last seen by her mother, Courtney Bartholomew, at 11:30 pm.

At that time, Rebecca was seen stepping into the passenger seat of a dark-colored car parked outside one of her relatives’ homes on South 21 1⁄2 Road near Boon itself. She herself had arranged this pickup but never disclosed who the rider was. Moreover, Park’s mobile phone was found discarded right outside her mother’s home, which has added more suspicion to what would have actually transpired that fateful day.

What might have transpired against Rebecca Park remains a mystery, prompting the family and authorities to offer a $12,000 reward for information on her whereabouts. Surprisingly, her father found Park’s body near the woods, an area that had already been scanned through by law enforcement teams beforehand. Whether the authorities actually missed her or it was something more sinister remains a major loophole.

While the case has been stretched out for an extended period of time now, the investigators posed a poignant question: was it Rebecca Park’s own plan to go and disappear? However, her friends disapproved of the conjecture, believing the pregnant woman never wanted to leave the place permanently.

Meanwhile, the police have arrested Rebecca’s sister Kimberley and her fiancé Richard Lee Falor right after the search party found her body. The victim’s sister has been booked on charges of tampering with evidence in a criminal case, lying to an investigating police officer, and filing a false report of a felony to the authorities. Kimberley, as per the courts, was a threat to the community, and her release can only be granted upon payment of a hefty cash surety of $750,000.

This is Kimberly Park, sister of Rebecca Park, who is in custody at the Wexford County Jail along with Richard Falor, Rebecca’s fiancé. Rebecaa’s body was found last night in the forest. The judge cut the livestream from the court so we will have to wait to hear what happened. pic.twitter.com/8NEvE8Zwsi — Dave Bondy (@DaveBondyTV) November 26, 2025

On the other hand, Falor was charged with two counts of delivering methamphetamine. The previously convicted s– offender may face a life sentence as a result of his deeds. While both of their involvement in Rebecca Park’s disappearance case has not been found, neither of them has been charged with murder as of yet.