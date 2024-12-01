Influencer Looks Eerily Similar To Princess Diana In Her Hair Tutorial And It's Freaking People Out

Princess Diana's effortless style continues to inspire women to date. In her lifetime, she made some impeccable fashion choices prompting social media influencers to style like her. One of those was TikToker Rose Van Rijn who went viral in 2021 for recreating Lady Di's iconic hairstyle but ended up looking exactly like her. The resemblance freaked out her millions of followers.

TikTok influencer Rose Van Rijn recreated Diana's iconic hairstyle on TikTok. (Image Source: TikTok | @70rose)

Van Rijn's hair tutorial video blew up on TikTok with over 20 million views. The video began with a vintage illustrated guide on how to achieve the same hairstyle as Lady Di. She then took the help of Pinterest to follow the steps and cut her shoulder-length hair short. Following that, she used a curler and picked a chunk of her hair before curling it section by section.

Diana, Princess of Wales attends a banquet at Hotel Nova Scotian on June 15, 1983 in Nova Scotia, Canada. (Image Source): Getty Images | Photo by Anwar Hussein

Later, she took a blowdry brush to further achieve the desired style and used a heat-protecting spray to keep the mane intact. Afterward, she ran a paddle brush through her blonde curls before finally setting up everything with a spray. Her efforts led to the look turning out perfect with the exact amount of layers and just the right fringe that sat on Diana's blue eyes, per Glamour.

But what changed the game for her was the final reveal for which she dressed in a grey blazer and pearl necklace looking like a twin of Princess Diana. She radiated the same innocent charm, shining blue eyes, and stylish demeanor. And needless to mention she's a true Diana fan as she told Allure, "Diana is long gone but I hope to carry on her legacy, even if it's just a bit by wearing her hairstyle again and showing it to other people on the internet."

The influencer was also recognized by an Australian media outlet which invited her over for an exclusive interview. She was ecstatic to have been acknowledged and captioned, "2 days ago I had the honor to be on an Australian morning show. I was so nervous the whole day but it turned out to be one of the coolest experiences of my life!" Her life changed after that but her love for Lady Di continued to reflect in her work on other platforms.

Though the 'people's princess' wanted to be recognized for her humanitarian work, she was oblivious to how she was silently influencing women with her elegant style. Since the time she walked down the aisle with Prince (now King) Charles, she had been watched and followed by women of all age groups. A true rebel at heart, she epitomized royal elegance even when she separated from The Firm.

Her style evolution became an inspiration for the generations to come. For instance, who could forget the iconic "revenge dress," the "Travolta dress," and her unforgettable David- and Elizabeth Emanuel-designed wedding dress?! Each outfit and look stood out as its pop culture moment until the day she breathed her last in August 1997, per Vogue.