Influencer Dad Throws His 7-Year-Old Son Off Cliff in Viral Video—New Age Parenting or Lifetime Trauma?

Just like how every child is different, every parent is different with a different approach. Not every one wants to teach their kids in a similar manner but since it is adults making these decisions, is it still valid to criticize them?

The internet had this moment of surreality recently when Garrett Gee ignited an online debate on his parenting style.

Garrett Gee is the co-founder of The Bucket List Family. On his recent family trip to Lake Powell, he was seen teaching his younger son cliff jumping. In an online video shared by Gee himself, he was seen throwing his 7 year old son Calihan “Cali” Gee off a cliff into the lake. This ignited a wave of debate online.

The moment was intended to help his son face his fears. The video has since gone viral and has racked up over 3.5 million views. This video also managed to divide the internet again. This time for parenting modes.

Some users have praised the display of trust and bravery, while others have criticized it as reckless and with a speculation of emotional scarring.

You are a psycho. https://t.co/uc3AugmbcS Garrett Gee of The Bucket List Family shocked 3M+ viewers in a now-viral video that featured him throwing his youngest son, Cali, off a cliff in Lake Powell — Soberchick (@Armyangie4) July 16, 2025

Gee has acknowledged that his parenting style may not be agreeable to everyone. He has also mentioned that his way of parenting differs drastically for all three of his kids. He claimed that he would never go for this kind of teaching with his elder kids since their nature and attitude is completely different from Cali.

He also explained that his decision to throw Cali off the cliff was not his own completely. They had discussed it prior and had a good long talk. Gee said he explained to Cali how this would be safe and challenging at the same time.

He said this decision came from a larger philosophy rooted in teaching resilience and courage.

Gee also emphasized that safety was a top priority in the planning and execution of the moment. He said he had seen the area and made the decision, keeping Cali’s safety in mind. He chose a jump height that he knew was safe and would be ok for his son.

According to Gee, he gave Cali different options. His son could climb back down, jump himself, or have his father assist him. He insisted that the decision to be thrown was mutual, and they both trusted each other.

“This is NOT parental advice. This is NOT something I advise you try,” wrote Garrett Gee of The Bucket List Family alongside the now-viral video.https://t.co/ZbzoFR8b0F — TooFab (@TooFab) July 16, 2025

He again reiterated that this specific moment was specially for Cali to conquer his fear and he would not take part in such activity for his other kids.

As expected, the video has sparked passionate discourse across social media platforms. There are supporters for this interaction who claim that it is a strong example of parental trust, bonding, and empowerment. However, there are others who have shared their own stories of being thrown into a pool by their parents and how it had traumatized them.

There is also a question of consent, and critics have questioned if a child that young understood clearly what was going to happen and if he understood the risks. Some have pointed out that doctors wouldn’t take consent of a child this age for medical procedures, so why would a father think that the child understood the risks of this jump?

There are many who have also pointed out that even if these parental techniques work for Gee and his son, posting it on social media now gives everyone a leeway to try it on their own kids. Not many people are aware of the talks that Gee and Cali had before the jump, and they probably won’t give that autonomy to their own child.

Some mental health professionals warned that experiences like this could have unintended consequences, such as fear, trauma, or a misinterpretation of bravery.

The cliff video has now become one of their most talked-about moments, sparking both admiration and alarm. It has also reignited the conversation around where to draw the line in “adventurous” parenting.