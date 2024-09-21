Ines de Ramon Takes Drastic Steps to Build Trust with Brad Pitt, Gets all Her Closed Ones to Sign NDAs

Every Hollywood romance is monitored by the media and the public. Now a new couple has been on everyone's mind, Ines de Ramon and Oscar-winning actor Brad Pitt. Their relationship, which began around November 2022, marks Pitt's return to commitment after years of bachelorhood. Meanwhile, Ramon has taken steps to protect their privacy, instructing friends, family, and even colleagues not to discuss her romance with the A-list star. She’s focused on fostering trust with her new partner.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Kym Illman

She’s gone so far as to have her work contacts sign non-disclosure agreements, ensuring that not a single detail about her leaks. Ramon takes this step to prevent Pitt from believing she’s seeking fame through their relationship. As reported by the Daily Mail, a source said, "Ines has told all her pals to never ever leak any information of any sort about her or them. She is playing it very safe because she loves Brad and wants him to trust her as she hopes to marry him one day. She really cares about him." Nonetheless, she has been by his side as he promotes his new film Wolves, drawing public attention to their relationship.

That’s so creepy that She is asking her “friends” to sign an NDA. Perhaps she should get better friends. — Tired of being politically correct (@USBornNRaised) September 20, 2024

Pitt always prefers privacy. An insider said, "Ines knows that Brad has a big issue with women who kiss and tell, he loathes that and thinks it's lame. He has always worried that women use him for his fame. But Ines clearly is not doing that and he feels at ease with her. She is being super careful to not say a word about him because she wants to build trust with him, she wants him to lean on her and see her as wife material." The person added, "She is in this for the long haul and doesn't want to mess anything up with Brad." Ramon also doesn’t post anything about their romance as she’s not on X or Instagram.

Previously, when the star was modeling for UTER by designer Philippe Uter in April, she maintained a low profile. A source said, "She told the designer not to use her name to push the campaign, she wanted it all on the down low, it was hush-hush, she is not trying to make it as a model, she is not trying to compete with her man, she is not trying to land magazine covers. Brad is the star, she is the girlfriend, that is clear." Meanwhile, talking about their relationship, a source said, “It’s meant so much to him and brought them close together."

As reported by US Weekly, the person added, "Brad has a lot of up and down days, and [Ines] has been his rock through it all. She has a really good heart.” Another source said, “They really enjoy each other’s company and are having a great time in the early stages of an early relationship, but are still getting to know each other.” Their romance has rapidly evolved, with a source revealing earlier this year that the couple has moved in together. A person also praised them and said, “Friends say she’s a very good influence on him. Brad is so in love and happier than he’s ever been in a long time.”