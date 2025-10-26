Independent Left-Winger Catherine Connolly Sweeps to Power – Makes History as Ireland’s Third Woman President

Catherine Connolly has won Ireland’s presidential race, defeating Heather Humphreys of the center-right Fine Gael party in a landslide victory. She had the support of the Labor Party, the social democrats, and Sinn Féin.

Another presidential candidate, Jim Gavin of the Fianna Fáil party, was also a part of the tense election but suspended his campaign earlier. Connolly got 63.4% of % votes, making her the third woman president in Ireland’s political history.

Meanwhile, Humphreys received 29.5% and Gavin received just 7.2%. Since Gavin failed to reach 12.5% he won’t be getting €250,000 spent on the election campaign. Connolly started her acceptance speech with a “hmmm”, and the audience started laughing.

She spoke in Gaelic and then cracked a joke, “I think they like to test me to the end of my tether. There’s no water here.” She thanked her supporters and promised to be an inclusive president.

She added she’ll be the voice of peace and understand the current climate change happening. She said, “I will raise my voice and our whole mantra during this campaign is that we can shape a new republic together.”

Ireland has just elected a new President. Its a huge defeat for the Government in Power. Catherine Connolly was elected by a landslide against the current EU adoring centrist coalition She’s anti NATO, Anti War, and supports Palestine and a United Ireland. pic.twitter.com/R8xrRHJOV6 — Chay Bowes (@BowesChay) October 25, 2025



Heather Humphreys congratulated Connolly on Saturday and called her the next president of Ireland. She added, “Catherine will be a president for all of us, and she will be my president, and I really would like to wish her all the very, very best.”

Taoiseach Michéal Martin said, “It takes great courage to put yourself forward for the highest office in the land, and both are people with a long history of public service and community involvement.” He said Connolly would serve the country well!

Social Democrats leader Holly Cairns called her victory a “seismic moment in our history”. She added, “From day one, her message of inclusion, equality and social justice resonated with voters in every corner of Ireland.” She appreciated her clear vision and focus on voicing out issues that matter the most. She went from a small campaign to a “grassroots movement.”

Connoly is a former barrister and has been pro-Palestine, supporting Gaza in the war while criticizing Israel. She will succeed Michael D. Higgins, who has served two full terms.

Apart from the landslide win, there were some spoiled votes too, with Donald Trump‘s name. Others included Gavin Pepper, Nick Delehanty, and Conor McGregor.