Ireland’s Next President Will Be a Woman — Will U.S. Ever Be Ready?

Ireland is set to choose their next president as Michael D. Higgins slowly packs his bags after two seven-year terms, which is the maximum for the role in the country. Before Higgins, there was Mary McAleese, who served 14 years. Even before that, there was Mary Robinson, who did only one term. Robinson then proceeded to take a position as the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights.

Meanwhile, Catherine Connolly, a left-wing politician, will probably become Higgins’ successor. She would be the 10th President of Ireland if she manages to beat her opponent, Heather Humphreys. Interestingly, whoever wins, the country will get a new female President.

Ireland has been taking the lead in women’s empowerment in politics. However, it remains elusive in the United States. In the last few years, there were only two women who ran for the presidential seat at the White House: Hillary Clinton and Kamala Harris. It is to be noted that Harris only ran her campaign when Joe Biden abruptly withdrew from the 2024 race.

This week, we all have an important choice to make as we elect our next Uachtarán na hÉireann. Catherine Connolly is the candidate who will continue to put climate action and social justice at the heart of the Presidency – we urge you to give her your number 1 vote. pic.twitter.com/bVXZCSynS8 — Green Party Ireland (@greenparty_ie) October 23, 2025

Both these women were beaten by Donald Trump. Jill Filipovic, a journalist and a lawyer, explained that sexism might have played a big role in how women have been pushed out of grabbing the big seats in America.

“Why hasn’t the United States elected a female president yet? Sometimes the simplest and most obvious explanation is the actual one: The US hasn’t elected a female president yet because the US remains a deeply sexist place, and the man who ran against both potential female presidents was particularly adept at pressing America’s misogyny button,” she writes.

Although the President of Ireland and the President of America are not directly equivalent, it is still a massive thing that a country is having its election with two women running at the forefront. When it comes to that, the United States seems to be far behind. If Donald Trump doesn’t run for another term, which he desperately wants to, the next Republican choice would be JD Vance. Meanwhile, Democrats will elect California Governor Gavin Newsom to challenge the Vice President.