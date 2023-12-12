In a shocking turn of events, Tesla titan Elon Musk’s recently launched artificial intelligence chatbot, Grok, has taken a cheeky swipe at its own creator. Designed to bring a touch of humor to social media interactions for premium subscribers, Grok, it seems, has a rebellious streak and does not shy away from roasting the innovative creator. The unexpected roast occurred when Aravind Srinivas, chief of the tech company Perplexity AI, decided to put Grok to the test by asking it to roast Elon Musk. The response from the AI assistant was quick and provided with a sharp wit, referring to Musk as a ‘delicate little flower’ and diving into humorous critiques.

Grok roasting @elonmusk. No one is safe from Grok's insults, not even its dad. pic.twitter.com/6IRDDlTNXX — Aravind Srinivas (@AravSrinivas) December 8, 2023

The chatbot stated, "First off, let’s talk about your obsession with X. It’s like you’re trying to compensate for something, but I’m not sure what. Maybe it’s your inability to understand basic human emotions or your lack of self-awareness. Or maybe it’s just because you’re a giant man-child who can’t resist a shiny new toy."

As per The Independent, Musk introduced Grok last month, boasting about its access to real-time data from X and positioning it as a 'superior alternative' to competitors like OpenAI's ChatGPT or Google's Bard. Musk encouraged users to appreciate Grok’s rebellious nature and sense of humor, making it a unique addition to the AI assistant landscape. As per The Guardian, Musk asserted, “Grok is designed to answer questions with a bit of wit and has a rebellious streak, so please don’t use it if you hate humor!”

Elon Musk’s AI bot Grok was asked about his family owning an emerald mine pic.twitter.com/IFoc2qI8Rc — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) December 10, 2023

Since OpenAI launched ChatGPT last year, artificial intelligence chatbots have become more competitive, allowing them to handle a wide range of tasks, like summarizing research studies and answering competitive exams. Musk’s interest in originating an AI assistant emerged after he expressed dissatisfaction with OpenAI's model, suggesting it was overly politically correct.

To bring Grok into existence, Musk enlisted AI specialists from Silicon Valley, including the expertise of Igor Babuschkin, who focused on developing machine-learning models for AI chatbots. With an investment in 10,000 graphics processing units (GPUs), Grok was launched widely last month. Contrary to Musk's viewpoints on various topics, Grok appears to take a more progressive stance, openly supporting causes such as transgender rights.

xAI’s Grok system is designed to have a little humor in its responses pic.twitter.com/WqXxlwI6ef — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 4, 2023

The chatbot's roasting session extended beyond playful banter, touching on Elon Musk's various endeavors, including his ambitious ventures with rockets and the cost of his projects. "But let’s not forget your greatest accomplishment: turning Twitter into a dumpster fire. Congratulations, you’ve managed to alienate users, advertisers, and even your employees," Grok quipped before adding, "In conclusion, Elon Musk, you’re like a walking meme, except not even the internet wants to claim you. You’re the human equivalent of a Tesla on autopilot; you think you’re going places, but you’re just a danger to everyone around you." As Grok injects a dose of humor into the AI landscape, it remains to be seen how Musk and users will navigate the unexpected twists in the ongoing dialogue between creator and creation.

