In an Appeal to President Biden, Kim Kardashian Pleads to Prevent Another Armenian Genocide

Kim Kardashian has once again taken advantage of her platform to address a matter of great importance. In a recent Rolling Stone piece co-authored with Dr. Eric Esrailian, Kardashian issued a heartfelt plea to President Joe Biden, urging him to take action to prevent another Armenian Genocide. Kim begins by identifying herself as a descendant of Armenian Genocide survivors, emphasizing that she doesn’t want upcoming generations to witness yet another horrific genocide. The KUWTK star and advocate has consistently used social media to raise awareness about important issues, including her Armenian heritage.

The gist of Kardashian’s plea centers around Azerbaijan’s blockade of the only lifeline linking indigenous Christian Armenians in Artsakh, aka Nagorno-Karabakh, with the rest of the world. This blockade has been in place since December of last year. It has had extreme consequences as it has disrupted the flow of essential supplies such as food, medical aid, and humanitarian assistance through a corridor named Lachin Corridor, which is sort of a lifeline for the Armenians of Artsakh.

According to TMZ, In their plea, Kardashian and Esrailian underscore the troubling nature of this blockade. They argue that the autocratic government of Azerbaijan is using starvation as a weapon against the Armenian population in the region. In a world that has recently seen political conflicts, such as the war in Ukraine, countries have turned to Azerbaijan for oil, further exacerbating the crisis. The authors assert that mere thoughts, prayers, or expressions of concern are no longer sufficient. They outline the ongoing conflict in Artsakh, the attacks on Armenians in 2020, and a ceasefire agreement that hasn't been upheld. Kardashian, in particular, has been a vocal advocate for Armenian causes and donated $1 million towards the conflict in Armenia in 2020.

According to Kim, the ignorance of governments worldwide has only encouraged those perpetuating the crisis. Therefore, she appeals to President Biden to take decisive action. She pleads with the United States and other world-dominating leaders to cut ties with Azerbaijan, cutting off foreign aid and boycotting events taking place in the country. The problem at hand is deeply rooted in history and decades-long disputes between Azerbaijan and Armenia over territorial conflicts. However, Kim’s plea is strongly focused on the humanitarian grounds of the crisis. She requests the principles of human rights and humanitarian law, stating that the blockade has crossed all red lines.

Kim's plea to President Biden and the global community reflects her ongoing commitment to raising awareness about the Armenian cause. While she acknowledges that individual efforts have not yielded significant results, she remains resolute in using her platform to amplify the truth and advocate for those affected by the crisis. The Rolling Stone piece serves as a reminder of the power of celebrity voices in drawing attention to critical global issues and the importance of taking action to prevent further humanitarian crises. Kardashian's plea, alongside Dr. Esrailian's expertise, emphasizes the urgency of the situation and the need for immediate intervention.

