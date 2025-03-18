Every day, Donald Trump is getting older, and every day, he proves it publicly.

In recently released footage, Donald Trump seems to be giving an interview while poking his head out of the washroom aboard Air Force One.

When he was on Air Force One, a reporter questioned Trump about the criticism of his use of the Alien Enemies Act of 1798. According to the reporter, it “has only been invoked three other times,” and “all of those instances were during times of war.” In response to this, Donald Trump said, “We are in a time for a war.”

While this resulted in a momentary panic and confusion among reporters, it seemed that Donald Trump was speaking from the bathroom and this had not gone unnoticed.

After the momentary lapse, the reporter asked whether Donald Trump would comply with the federal judge’s ruling regarding the rehiring.

A visibly confused and distraught president asked, – What are you talking about?

The interviewer went on to inform Trump that the judge who made the decision must rehire the sacked federal employees. Will you comply? Trump responded, “That’s a very dangerous decision for our country.”

Biden’s mess = invasion President Trump calls it like it is: “This is a time of war”pic.twitter.com/422OEl9m2C — Trevor (@Trevor89000) March 17, 2025

Americans may not know if the country is at War or if federal rehirings will begin. Yet one thing is clear: President Donald Trump may be losing his grip on reality and the nation’s future.

This incident came on the heels of Donald Trump being unable to climb the stairs of your helicopter. His right leg disappeared, and a very red Trump was seen struggling.

Trump was spotted last week walking with Elon Musk‘s kid X and tripping up the stairs of his chopper.

Nope. Wrong. Trump did stumble going up the steps of the Air Force One helicopter! pic.twitter.com/19QpNBNgnl — Timothy (@Cockatiel3007) March 17, 2025

He stumbled while attempting to take the first step, but he immediately got back on his feet to avoid getting hurt or embarrassed and boarded the military plane.

But some people, including Trump himself, are remembering those who made fun of former Democratic President Joe Biden because of the blunder. Biden was frequently seen stumbling on stairs or other impediments as he grew older.

Donald Trump’s right leg has been causing several issues in the last few weeks. Yet, there has been no announcement or clarification on Donald Trump’s health from the white house.

The West Wing might be staying silent, but the internet is not. His inability to climb upstairs and his confusion while answering questions from the bathroom has caused quite a stir among netizens. They have opinions, and they are not shy to share those.

Montage of clips of Trump dragging his right leg over the last few months. He refuses to release his medical records. pic.twitter.com/5Am3xiOdWT — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) October 30, 2024

When one user asked if he was in the toilet, another added that Trump falters as he climbs Marine 1’s stairs. He is becoming older and heavier. In around a year, they’ll need to use a crane and a bovine sling to lift him there.

Users also pointed out instances when right-wing media was mercilessly trolling former president Joe Biden. In 2023, President Biden took a fall during an Air Force Graduation ceremony in Colorado.

With long-lasting bruises, inability to hear clearly, memory loss, and not being able to walk properly, Donald Trump is struggling with his old age these days.