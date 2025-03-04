Donald Trump’s Limping Leg Caught on Camera—What is the White House Hiding About His Health?

Donald Trump is the oldest President ever to be elected to the Oval Office. He was the oldest during his first term. His record was then broken by Joe Biden. However, the title of the oldest man in the white house is back to Donald Trump.

And apparently, his old age is catching up to him, just like his first term.

During Donald Trump’s first term, there were rumors of the President being cognitively unwell. Which Trump tried to deny time and time again. He even talked extensively about the cognitive test administered by the white house medical staff.

This time around, Trump’s body and mind show signs of age. His speech has been slurred, there have been doubts about his hearing capacity, and just last week, there was bruising on his hand.

Trump health fears explode after dark mark seen on US President’s hand https://t.co/CpRMq9tpOK I’ve seen bruises like that after an IV treatment. — Independent voice (@Kcamp1776) February 26, 2025

The Internet was quick to diagnose the bruises, as the one from the IV was. Trump’s team tried a lot to cover them with makeup, yet they were visible. Trolls also joked about the bruises that were caused by Macron’s removal of Trump’s hand rather strongly.

This week, American people are wondering if the President of the United States is able to walk.

Donald Trump recently had his Mar-a-Lago resort. He was seen playing golf. After getting off a golf cart, the President’s right leg looks to be trailing slightly behind his left. It was all caught on a video of him playing golf.

🚨 WATCH: After months of footage showing 80 year old Trump dragging his right leg, new video from yesterday’s golf outing shows him struggling to step out of a cart—his legs looking far from stable. What’s going on here? pic.twitter.com/EENBARsPHO — Chris D. Jackson (@ChrisDJackson) March 2, 2025

Everyone who witnessed the video showed concern for the President’s health. People were left wondering if there were any other underlying health issues.

Donald Trump is not the only older President in the white house. During Joe Biden‘s term, Fox News always made fun of Biden being old. His voice, manner of talking, and slowed walk were shown again and again on the news.

Many speculated that Biden’s bruise, which also seemed to be covered up by cosmetics, was the result of alleged IV treatments.

Trump however has declared himself to be absolutely fit. He has done that in the past too. To showcase how physically fit he is, he has often compared himself with Former President Barack Obama. Trump is Obama’s 15-year senior.

Trump thinks he’s in better shape than President Obama. Trump also thinks he weighs 215 lbs. 🙄 pic.twitter.com/dSYEnKsJhs — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) May 19, 2024

Donald Trump had also mocked Vice President Kamala Harris‘s health. Harris suffers from seasonal allergies, which Trump presented as “dangerous conditions” to all his followers.

Paul Quirk is a professor of political science at the University of British Columbia in Canada. Months before the election, he was asked about Trump and Biden’s old age as an issue during the election.

He told Newsweek that Republicans have been attacking Biden’s wrinkles and grey hair.

Prepared To Hold Office:

Donald Trump ‘s cognitive decline is ‘more apparent’ than Joe Biden ‘s with ‘slurred speech and gross, repeated errors’ but both are concerning, a professor has warned. Paul Quirk from the University of British Columbia. pic.twitter.com/N0hEFMOIm3 — Scootter (@ScooterJMiller) February 20, 2024

However, he stated that from a campaign perspective, Biden’s age shouldn’t have been as significant as Trump’s. He also added that Trump has more obvious cognitive impairment, which is evident in his slurred speech and egregious, repetitive mistakes at each campaign rally.

However, now that Trump is in office, and his failing health is a national concern, maybe the administration should prepare the Vice president JD Vance for future emergencies.