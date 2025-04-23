“I’m So Powerful”—Trisha Paytas Breaks Silence on Viral Claim Her Baby Is Pope Francis Reincarnated

Pope Francis passed away at the age of 88 following a cerebral stroke that led to an irreversible cardiac collapse, on 21st April. Ever since, the internet has been flooded with tributes, theories, and a few truly bizarre speculations. Among them? A now-viral rumor circulating that YouTube personality Trisha Paytas is carrying the reincarnation of the late Pope himself.

Paytas, who is currently expecting her second child and due in July, spoke up about the odd claim during Tuesday’s episode of her Just Trish podcast.

“I just don’t get it,” she said with a mix of disbelief and laughter. “First of all, I’m months away from giving birth—like, not even close this time. And second, he’s not royalty. Why is it that every time someone important dies, it’s suddenly my baby coming back?”

The theory seems to have resurfaced in part due to timing. Pope Francis’s passing was confirmed Monday by the Vatican, and Paytas, now in the later stages of her pregnancy, had previously gone viral in 2022 under similar circumstances. When Queen Elizabeth II died around the time she gave birth to her first child.

Co-host Oscar Gracey noted that “people just latch onto any historic figure’s death during a celeb pregnancy.” It literally suggests the theory is less about belief and more about coincidence.

Trisha, however, wasn’t quite buying it. “So, what, my baby’s absorbing their soul or something?” she asked sarcastically. She did point out a funny twist. Pope Francis died at 88—her self-declared lucky number. “I guess I’ve been manifesting this,” she joked. “Gosh, I’m so powerful.”

Pope Francis is about to be reincarnated as trisha’s paytas baby. — Gabs 🌟 (@bebitagabs) April 23, 2025

While Trisha and husband Moses Hacmon haven’t revealed the baby’s gender, the couple leaned into the absurdity for a moment. Oscar joked that a boy might face “baby Pope allegations.” Trisha laughed, saying, “Technically, Pope isn’t a bad name. And there are girls named Francis. My dad’s name is Francis, so, you know what? I’ll take the Pope. That’s better than Charles.”

Still, she didn’t seem entirely convinced. “I just don’t know how that works,” she said. “Like, how do I absorb a soul? Am I now the Pope’s portal or something?”

Moses, ever the realist, noted that many reincarnation theories involve a 49-day window after death. The timeline doesn’t quite align with their baby’s expected arrival.

“Sorry y’all,” Trisha concluded. “I wish the Pope could’ve held on just a bit longer to make it work. But if I start feeling a little holier, I’ll let you know.”

🇻🇦 Pope Francis Lying in State inside St. Peter’s Basilica pic.twitter.com/rxhZ46bKEJ — Imperial Material ♚ (@royalistinusa) April 23, 2025

Pope Francis’s funeral is set to take place on Saturday at 8:00 a.m. GMT, the Vatican confirmed, alongside the release of the first official images showing the late pontiff lying in state. The funeral will be held at St. Peter’s Basilica in Vatican City, where thousands are expected to gather to pay tribute.

Among those attending are several global dignitaries, including President Donald Trump, despite his well-known clashes with the pope over immigration. Argentina’s President Javier Milei, will be there too, to honor one of his country’s most influential sons.