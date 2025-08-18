A disturbing incident unfolded at Seattle’s waterfront on July 31 over an inflammatory accusation of stolen valor. Harold James Powell Sr. was a 68-year-old Black disabled Navy veteran and was well known in the area for playing music along the boardwalk.

However, he was shot in the chest by Gregory William Timm, a 32-year-old white man. The fight and confrontation stemmed when Timm accused Powell of “stolen valor.” This accusation then ended with tragic consequences.

KOMO news was the first among others to report. Based on the police documents and reports by KOMO news, Timm approached Powell and demanded proof of his military service. This confrontation was unprovoked. Timm then proceeded to even tear a military patch from the man’s wheelchair.

When Timm kept instigating the argument, Powell was led to believe that he was under threat. He then proceeded to retrieve his airsoft gun and a knife. However, in response, Timm pulled out a real .45 calibre Handgun. He then stepped back about 12 feet and fired once, directly into Powell’s chest.

Everyone was left horrified when Powell slumped into his chair. Timm on the other hand remained rooted to his position and raised his hands up in the air and shouted reassurance to the onlookers. He was then arrested by the law-enforcement officers.

Prosecutors say a man shot Harold James Powell, a 68-year-old Black navy veteran and wheelchair-bound musician, at Seattle’s Pier 55 after accusing him of falsely claiming to have served in the military. Thankfully Powell survived. The violence against this navy veteran demands… pic.twitter.com/DTFIM4MYvR — Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) August 18, 2025

Powell was taken to Harborview Medical Centre with serious injuries. But he was found stable and later on released.

Doctors were amazed that he survived even though the bullet cracked his ribs and narrowly missed all the vital organs.

Powell has already lost his mobility. He described that he was shocked when the shooting happened, and he believed that he was going to die.

“I just went to ‘I’m gonna die,’… It’s just all I thought.”

Powell is a well known and friendly member of the waterfront community. He is known to play music there regularly. Everyone was surprised by the vicious attack on an elderly well-loved local and questions over “stolen valor.”

White man shoots Black Navy Veteran in wheelchair on the Seattle waterfront. Racist claims he shot disabled Vet Harold Powell because Powell falsely claimed former military status (stolen valor). https://t.co/SebDiXcTyT#news #TrumpsAmerica pic.twitter.com/yncQV0KmWh — Global Black News Media (@BlackGlobalInfo) August 16, 2025

His family has now launched a GoFundMe seeking assistance with his medical care. It will include therapy and adaptive equipment. The family has also released a statement and called this attack “a hate crime”.

They also emphasised his history of trauma and service.

Gregory Timm, on the other hand, has had a troubling history. He has known of violent acts with a misguided sense of duty.

In 2020, he drove a vehicle into a Trump voter registration tent in Florida. It was a politically-motivated act, and he later called it his “duty.”

He was initially charged with aggravated assault, which ultimately turned into criminal mischief.

Timm has been charged with first-degree assault in Powell’s case. It is a class A felony. He is being held on $750,000 bail.

Gregory William Timm (pictured) shot a disable black veteran in daylight by the pier in seattle over doubts of being a vet & stolen valor pic.twitter.com/HkElu2dmeb — 🌟🌟🌟 (@midasgoon) August 15, 2025

Prosecutors have emphasized that since it was Timm who provoked the confrontation and he remained the aggressor, there is no way he can legitimately claim self-defense. His actions violated Washington’s laws that strip the right to self-defense from those who instigate violence.

The incident has highlighted the broader issues of systemic biases against Black Veterans. Powell’s survival is a miracle among other cases of assault that either go unreported or the victim is not lucky enough to survive.

Pursuit of justice by Powell’s family resonates deeply, especially now when communities insist on accountability for racially-charged violence.

As court proceedings move forward, many are watching closely. It’s not only about the verdict but also about the justice and respect that veterans deserve of their sacrifice and valor; and that should be offered to the vulnerable in a society.