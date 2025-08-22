‘I’m Going to Call the Police on You’ – Black Mother Puts Bullying White Woman in Her Place as Netizens Applaud Her ‘Masterclass Clapback’

An incident in Southern California has drawn widespread attention after a Black mother, Crystal, stood up to a white woman’s racist outburst and dangerous driving, a confrontation that has since gone viral across social media.

Crystal, who uses the handle Juicycrys on TikTok, described reaching her breaking point after an aggressive driver almost collided with her teenage daughter’s car.

According to Crystal, the confrontation escalated when the white driver, irate and expletive-laden, shouted racial slurs, including the N-word, at the teens. She reportedly exited her SUV and challenged Crystal’s daughter and her friends to a physical altercation. During this fiasco, the aggressor’s own teenage daughter watched the events unfold and, deeply embarrassed, apologized multiple times for her mother’s behavior.

“I’m going to call the police on you, because let me explain something. Those are kids,” Crystal asserted in a video posted on August 20. She addressed the other driver directly, demanding, “Hopping out of the car, approaching the vehicle, calling them N-words, ‘dumba*s kids,’ throwing things at the car—are you serious? You’re an adult.”

While the accused driver sat nonchalantly in her car, acting unbothered, many viewers commented online about Crystal’s “gentle parenting of another adult” in the face of overt racism.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ryan Alexander Holmes (何仁安) (@ryanalexh)

During the ordeal, the white woman’s daughter stepped out of their vehicle and stood quietly near Crystal, visibly distraught. Fighting back tears, she said, “I’m sorry for my mom, she’s just kind of aggressive sometimes.” As her daughter continued to cry, she repeated, “I’m sorry for my mom, I’m sorry.”

Crystal was kind to the daughter as she said, “It’s not about you, but your mom, that behavior is unacceptable.” She recounted that the driver nearly crashed into her daughter because she was on her phone, and then followed the teens until they stopped at a light, whereupon she got out to provoke a physical confrontation. Although the aggressive driver denied her aggressive driving in the videos, she did admit to using the racial slur.

As the situation gained traction online, many users voiced support for Crystal’s calm but firm response. One TikTok user stated, “This is how you eloquently put someone in their place. Masterclass!”

Another comment captured the root of the issue: “And this is how racism is taught… You aren’t born racist.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarrofl)

Several viewers expressed sympathy for the daughter, with remarks like, “This is so sad for me because the child should not be apologizing at all,” and “The daughter crying is so sad.”

One person added, “She knew her mom was about to get canceled on the internet and she don’t want none of that for herself. Poor kid.”

Crystal concluded, “No parent should ever have to experience this.” She has also filed a report with the police for further investigation on the case. Instances of racism are not really that rare even in modern day America and the way the present administration is dealing with immigrants and Blacks, such instances can even go higher in numbers.