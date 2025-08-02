‘They’re Terrorists’—Viral Video Shows White Woman Arrested After Allegedly Attacking Black Children with Racial Slurs, Telling Cops to ‘Shut Up’

A resurfaced video from earlier this year features the arrest of a particular white woman in Florida concerning a racist outburst from her side as she not only chased but also attacked multiple black children and even called them racial slurs.

In the footage, the aftermath of the incident can be seen, which took place on March 29. Women officers eventually came to the scene in a Sarasota community, and wasted no time in taking the woman into custody, with several of the witnesses also being present at the place.

The woman defended her detainment and also asked the cops to “shut up” and requested to state their case. She got placed in the back of the patrol vehicle and started disputing her arrest in tears, and also begged the police to allow her to say her side of the story.

The officers also interviewed the witnesses who said that they saw the white woman chasing several black children, and not only that, she also threw several items at them with shoving a couple of them as well and even called them the N-word. The people present in the scene eventually rushed there to stop the woman and called the police subsequently.

Among the witnesses, there was a young black girl who told the police that she was riding her bike when he saw the woman grab her by the side of the neck and push her to the ground. Besides, the guardians of the child also reflected on the assault inflicted by the person, leaving the child with scars and bruises. The footage also showcases the police officers taking down notes from the witnesses, with the woman in handcuffs

There was the woman saying that she is entitled to use the N-word because she raised her children in the same neighborhood. “So what happened today? What happened? Why are we here?” the officer asks. “They’re terrorists,” the woman responds. She then talked trash concerning the main topic here, and said how she has been paying taxes and has been to jail, before making other nonsensical statements.

The police came through her Miranda rights and also stated that the exact charges that would be filed against her, the woman began crying and also said – she hasn’t “done anything wrong,” consistently protesting her charges and subsequently started swearing at and insulting the officers.

“Why am I being charged with anything involving a child?” the woman asks, visibly shocked. “Because you pushed one child and you pushed another child against the fence,” the officer answers. “But I have not touched a child! I have not once touched a child!” the woman yells. She continued to talk trash on her way to jail, and she also admitted that she has been to jail before, concerning drug possession and is possessed by a substance abuse issue too.

The footage also discloses information on the police saying that she will be charged with two counts of felony child abuse, disorderly intoxication, and resisting arrest.