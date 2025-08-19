‘I’m Getting Evicted’—Elon Musk’s Alleged Baby Mama Claims She’s Broke Despite $2.5M in Support

Ashley St. Clair, the latest addition to Elon Musk’s baby mama list, is “getting evicted.” Back in February, the conservative influencer created quite a stir after announcing on X (formerly Twitter) that she had given birth to the Tesla owner’s thirteenth child. Although Musk never publicly acknowledged fathering her child, he had been allegedly sending her child support.

Despite reportedly receiving millions of dollars from the tech mogul, Ashley has announced going broke. The announcement came through her new podcast, Bad Advice with Ashley St. Clair, which she launched on Monday, explaining that she is in the process of “getting evicted.”

In the first episode of her new endeavor, the author of Elephants Are Not Birds said, “Well, after a year of unplanned career suicide, many questionable life choices, and a gap in my LinkedIn profile that cannot legally be explained, I’ve decided to start a podcast.”

Her introduction went on: “Not because anybody asked, but because statistically speaking, it was either this or join an MLM. So here we are. And unlike your Ben Shapiros or Megyn Kellys, I’m not starting this because I think my big-brain thoughts and my podcast mic are the greatest gift to humanity. I actually think I have the worst ideas, so consider everything out of my mouth a cautionary tale.”

St. Clair then shockingly announced, “Also, I’m getting evicted and Polymarket offered me $10,000 to do an ad read. So with that, the roof over my head has been brought to you by Polymarket.”

Notably, in March, a month after announcing that Musk was having a baby, Ashley sold a Tesla he received as a gift from Elon, for an estimated $100,000. In addition, the billionaire also claimed that he has been sending child support to her.

“I don’t know if the child is mine or not. Despite not knowing for sure, I have given Ashley $2.5M and am sending her $500k/year,” Musk tweeted after the news broke the internet.

However, St. Clair countered his claims by claiming that he had “withdrawn most of “his child support payments. Calling Elon Musk a “petulant man-child,” she further claimed that he initially offered her $15 million, plus an additional $100,000 in child support, as hush money.

Following the eviction news, Ashley St. Clair then shifted her attention towards mocking Edward Coristine on her podcast. Coristine, who is an Elon Musk DOGE protege, famously nicknamed “Big Balls,” was recently assaulted by a group of men in Washington, D.C.

“Big Balls is the name of Elon Musk’s DOGE crony Edward Coristine, and recently he got beaten up. He got attacked in Washington, D.C., and depending on who you ask, Big Balls was assaulted by a violent gang. In reality, it was two teenagers, but you know, Fox News has a strict policy that any time there’s more than one black person or migrant in the same location, it’s automatically a gang. One is a criminal, two is a march, three is a cartel.”

She continued to mock Coristine, who, according to a police report, was attacked by a group of ten people after he attempted to rescue a woman from being carjacked.