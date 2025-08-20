‘I’ll Slap You’ – White Man Calls Security on Black Father and Toddler Waiting for Their Uber, Claims They Don’t Belong in Their Own Building Lobby

No matter how much progress people claim society has made in 2025, racism still shows up in everyday moments, often when it’s least expected. It isn’t always loud or obvious; sometimes it’s about questioning whether someone belongs. And sometimes, as one Miami father and his toddler son experienced, it’s a neighbor turning an ordinary morning into a confrontation that never should have happened.

What was supposed to be a simple early-morning trip to the airport turned into a disturbing confrontation for a Black father and his toddler son in Miami.

It all began around 4 a.m., when Jeezy Diamond, an entrepreneur and jewelry designer who often posts on social media, was waiting with his 2-year-old in the lobby of their upscale apartment building. The pair had luggage with them and were passing time before their Uber arrived to take them to the airport for a 6 a.m. flight.

‼️EXISTING WHILE BLACK: A racist man approaches a Black father and his 2-year-old child in his own apartment lobby and orders them to leave while they wait for their Uber to catch a 6am flight. 📍Miami, Florida pic.twitter.com/fGhARJQw3m — i Expose Racists & Pedos (@SeeRacists) August 15, 2025

But instead of a quiet wait, Diamond found himself the target of suspicion. Another resident, dressed in compression pants and apparently on his way to a workout, entered the lobby and stopped in front of them. Instead of offering a polite greeting, the man demanded to know why Diamond and his son were there. He wanted to hint that they didn’t belong and might have broken into the building. The encounter escalated when he even placed a call to building security.

Diamond shared the moment online, stunned by what happened. “It’s 4 am and me and my son have a 6 am flight,” he wrote in the caption. “Some random man walks up to me and asks if me or my son lives in the building, and if not, we need to leave now. I couldn’t believe it!!”

Viewers of the video were quick to call out the blatant racism behind the man’s actions. “He thinks you’re stealing with luggage and a child?” one TikTok user asked in disbelief. Another added, “straight up racism.” Another user commented, “They are always trying to police us. It’s exhausting!”

As Diamond’s young son played innocently on the lobby couch, the neighbor continued his accusations and spoke with security. Diamond, filming, let his audience know exactly how he felt: “This loser harassing me,” he said into the camera. “I’ll slap you. I’ll palm your bald head, like this… with your tights on.”

When the man moved closer to argue face-to-face, Diamond refused to engage on his terms. Instead, he cut him off repeatedly with a firm, “shut up,” shutting the confrontation down before the recording ended.

The online response was swift and supportive. Many applauded Diamond for refusing to be intimidated while also finding humor in his sharp comebacks. “Say it louder! This is the energy match they need,” one person commented. Another called it “The roast of his life,” while one user admitted, “That palm your bald head with your tights on made me holler.”

Trump’s Amerikkka. Get used to it. They don’t even hide it anymore. — Leonidas K (@leoknyc777) August 16, 2025

Though Diamond didn’t issue a direct statement about the incident, his next video spoke volumes. It showed his toddler perched on rolling luggage, being pulled through the airport on their way to catch that early flight as they leave behind the ugly confrontation in the lobby.