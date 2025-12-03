“ICYMI, Trump Controls the Weather” – Gavin Newsom Reacts to Kristi Noem’s Bizarre Hurricane Comment

Donald Trump, who often claims to have stopped wars, seems to have prevented a lot more than just those, if Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem’s statement is anything to go by.

Kristi Noem and Trump have collectively contributed a lot to this week’s meme fodder online, courtesy the ICE Barbie’s latest statement, where she thanked Trump for preventing, wait for it…hurricanes.

“You made it through the hurricane season without a hurricane,” Kristi Noem told Trump. She added, “And so FEMA — you kept the hurricanes away, we appreciate that.”

Kristi Noem: “Sir, you made it through hurricane season without a hurricane. You kept the hurricanes away. We appreciate that.” pic.twitter.com/NhmHLfbKUr — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 2, 2025

The Internet, as always, took the opportunity to curate memes about Kristi Noem’s bizarre claim. “This is embarrassing,” an X user exclaimed. “So now he’s the mighty Trump, the god of Thunder,” another user wrote jokingly.

Another netizen’s contribution to the meme fest came with this comment: “Kristi Noem thanking Trump for keeping the hurricanes away is peak cult energy. Next, she’ll tell him: Sir, the sun rose this morning because of you.”

California Governor Gavin Newsom also reacted to Kristi Noem’s bizarre claim and wrote, “ICYMI: Trump controls the weather.”

ICYMI: Trump controls the weather. https://t.co/PinB4rfSnC — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) December 2, 2025

The Secretary of Homeland Security should have known better than to make the statement that had the Internet cracking up. “Is this SNL,” a netizen asked, amused by the Saturday Night Live skit-like statement made by the ICE Barbie.

The churning of memes over Kristi Noem’s hurricane statement continued online. “That’s comical, I wasn’t aware anyone could keep hurricanes away, especially not the President lol,” read a comment. “She omitted to thank for keeping asteroids away. What a disgrace,” another added.

Simply put, the internet continued to roast Kristi Noem over her comment. “Hahaha the absolute dumbest comment ever,” a user wrote. “It’s not praise, it’s a weather report written by a cult newsletter,” added another.

The meme template became an instant hit. “Excellent, so preventing hurricanes for the next 3 years should be a piece of cake,” a netizen commented. Similar remarks echoed in the comments section, with one reading, “How exactly did Trump keep the hurricanes away?”

Netizens understood the meme template and served some more with a hint of sarcasm. “Wait, does it mean that when the next hurricane hits, it will be because Trump failed to keep it away?” a user asked.

Some took a leaf from Trump’s signature style of blaming former President Joe Biden for everything, and wrote, “Any hurricanes will be Biden’s fault.” Another one wrote jokingly, “Next she’ll (Kristi Noem) thank him for keeping the Earth in orbit.” Signing off with this meme, “Sir, no asteroid struck and destroyed the Earth. You’ve single-handedly saved the world! Thank you.”

Donald Trump has been featured in headlines all day, courtesy of a video from a cabinet meeting, in which he is seen dozing. Trump has been pictured sleeping on multiple occasions this year. Trump, who often referred to Joe Biden as “Sleepy Joe,” is often addressed as “Dozy Don,” thanks to the many viral clips in which he is seen sleeping at public events, despite his big claims.

And right on cue, there’s Trump falling asleep during his own cabinet meeting. pic.twitter.com/MmAQafVFBD — lindsay (@virtueemoir29) December 2, 2025

Trump’s viral video prompted the Internet to unearth an old recording of him. In which, he is heard saying, “He (Joe Biden) has one ability I don’t have: he sleeps. He can sleep. He can fall asleep while on camera. He can lie down, and in minutes, he’s stone-cold out, and he’s got cameras on him because he’s the president. You’ll never see me sleeping in front of a camera.”