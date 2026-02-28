Iconic Style Transformation of Lara Trump Over The Years

Lara Trump’s style has reflected both her personal and professional life, evolving significantly over the past decade. A former track runner and triathlete, she has always been athletic. Yet she does not shy away from sparkling dresses and skirt suits, looking fabulous at 43.

Beyond the Mar-a-Lago face stereotype and plastic surgery speculation, she has cultivated her own fashion sense over the years.

Before her marriage and foray into politics, her fashion choices were brighter and more youthful. Now, her style is more mature and sophisticated. One constant is the confidence with which she carries herself. She still pairs designer gowns with high heels and soft curls, and when she’s not wearing glamorous dresses, she is often seen in her own activewear line.

Lara Yunaska met her future husband, Eric Trump, in 2008. At the time, her style was youthful, featuring a strapless red mini dress with platinum blonde highlights layered over dark brown hair. The couple was spotted at the Thanksgiving celebration at Mar-a-Lago.

Trump’s love of red has only grown over the years, as she has been seen in the same color in more elevated designer dresses. Before marrying Eric Trump in 2014, her outfits were bold, often featuring high-heeled stilettos and shiny fabrics for red carpet appearances and events.

After Eric Trump put a ring on her finger, she began choosing subtler colors like beige and black. She also opted for longer dresses and higher necklines to suit political events. However, she went all out for her father-in-law Donald Trump’s inauguration ball.

Trump wore a yellow Oscar Garcia-Lopez gown. Her love for sparkly outfits has remained unchanged since she wore a similar gold number to ring in the new year with her family. Trump gravitates toward bold colors and timeless designs as she is seen wearing blue, purples and red a lot.

Even when she was pregnant, she chose bold prints in fitted dresses. Her signature red dresses also go with the republican party colors, as she has been involved in different campaigns and serving as an advisor for Donald Trump.

One of her most prominent looks during Donald Trump’s presidential campaign has been the green tweed jacket and skirt combo. She completed the look with black heels and a black blouse. Although the highlight of her look was her long, toned legs.

Her formal blazer paired with a skirt and pants shows that keeping it simple yet chic is the key when it comes to politics. She brings the same energy to her show “My View with Lara Trump,” in skirt suits and minimal jewelry.