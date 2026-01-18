From Karoline Leavitt to Kristi Noem — MAGA Women Who Have Fueled Plastic Surgery Rumors

MAGA women within Donald Trump’s orbit have often attracted public scrutiny for drastically changing their looks. Be it Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt or DHS Secretary Kristi Noem, these women have made headlines for how noticeably their appearance has changed since the early days of their careers.

While it is only natural for a person to look different with age, these MAGA women have often faced accusations of taking the help of artificial products and procedures to look a certain way.

The transformation in their looks has been striking enough to popularize the term “Mar-a-Lago face,” a phrase used to describe the heavily made-up faces often associated with the appearance of some Republican women.

For instance, Kristi Noem was recently called out for going overboard with plastic surgeries that have completely changed her look. It should be noted here that Noem has never publicly talked about getting cosmetic surgeries.

However, the change in her facial features has led experts to believe that she has gone under the knife several times. During a recent press conference, Noem looked so different that netizens not only trolled her but also advised her to slow down on the artificiality.

Kristi Noem might want to spend more time learning about habeas corpus & less time doing plastic surgery. pic.twitter.com/sI1jZZqBih — anyone_want_chips (@anyonewantchips) May 21, 2025



Kimberly Guilfoyle is another name in the MAGA circle who has sparked rumors about plastic surgeries. Her throwback pictures highlight a dramatic transformation, which many believe would be difficult to achieve without going under the knife.

Guilfoyle has often been trolled over her overdone look, though she has never publicly confirmed undergoing any cosmetic procedures.

Another MAGA woman who has been under constant scrutiny over her changing looks is Karoline Leavitt. Not only has Leavitt’s lips started to look increasingly fuller, she also spotted marks from what seemed like lip injections in a Vanity Fair photoshoot.

While the change in her features is discernible, she has not yet gone all out with her makeup and plastic surgeries and therefore looks somewhat different than having a typical “Mar-a-Lago face.”

Karoline Leavitt before and after plastic surgery. she… she cut half her face off! she’s only 27. that’s a shame. pic.twitter.com/S4NyX2poZ4 — abbatoir blues (@faintghostglow) April 2, 2025

Nancy Mace is another Republican Congresswoman who has also fueled plastic surgery speculation. While she has not admitted to have done anything, her evolved looks prompted experts to conclude she might have done rhinoplasty along with breast augmentation surgery.

Moreover, since Mace is not in support of transgender rights and gender-affirming surgical procedures, the hypocrisy of her going under the knife to change her looks has sparked major crticism.

Another MAGA woman, Lara Trump, the wife of Donald Trump’s son, Eric Trump, is another Republican women who may have undergone significant facial changes due to plastic surgery.

Plastic surgeon Dr. Reagan spoke to The List and said, “a softer, rounder facial appearance, suggesting that she may have had volume added.” However, she has not yet fully developed a complete “Mar-a-Lago face” and if she does not go for any drastic surgeries this year, some of her natural looks can still be retained.

Rumors of MAGA supporters who may have gone under the knife is not only limited to the women mentioned above. Several other Trump allies have also fueled plastic surgery rumors for drastic changes in their appearance over the years.