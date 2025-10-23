ICE’s $100B Hiring Surge Sparks Scandal — ICE Barbie is Hiring Criminals, Drug Failures Among New Recruits

Reports have it that ICE is now hiring criminals. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has been trying to boost hires. However, to do that, they have allowed some recruits into their training program who haven’t been fully vetted. The Department of Homeland Security later found out that the recruits who were allowed in the training program weren’t eligible.

As per reports, the recruits had either failed a drug test, had a criminal background, or did not meet physical fitness or academic criteria. Despite these, they were allowed in the program, said one current and two former DHS officials to NBC News.

The same official and two former officials reported that some of the recruits in the six-week training program did not even manage to complete one element of the mandatory checks. The former officials said, “ICE’s vetting and drug test policies have not been adhered to as strictly as it was before the agency sought to increase its staffing.”

A pinned July 29 X post by DHS is a plea to join ICE. This was a major beneficiary of the GOP budget legislation that President Trump signed last summer. As per the bill, the funding will be increased from $10 billion to over $100 billion by 2029. The increase in funds is mainly for hiring 10,000 new officers by next year.

However, recently, more than 200 recruits have been dismissed from ICE since the summer hiring surge, as per an internal ICE data revealed by NBC News. Less than ten recruits were shown the door for drug tests, criminal charges, or safety concerns. Most of them couldn’t pass the physical or academic criteria.

“There is absolutely concern that some people are slipping through the cracks,” the current DHS official told NBC News. The official also explained that recruits have themselves admitted that they did not go through fingerprinting or drug testing. “What about the ones who don’t admit it?” the official questioned.

In a statement to NBC News, the DHS disputed the report.“The figures you reference are not accurate and reflect a subset of candidates in initial basic academy classes,” agency spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin said.

“The vast majority of new officers brought on during the hiring surge are experienced law enforcement officers who have already successfully completed a law enforcement academy. This population is expected to account for greater than 85% of new hires. Prior-service hires follow streamlined validation but remain subject to medical, fitness, and background requirements.”

A senior DHS official who was contacted by reporters did not specifically address the lack of verification for recruits. They are instead focusing on the training that will take place at Federal Law Enforcement Training Centers (FLETCs).

“FLETC is prepared to accommodate 11,000 new hires by the beginning of next year,” the official said. “ICE continuously evaluates and modernizes its training programs and curriculum. We have streamlined training to cut redundancy and incorporate technology advancements.”

“No subject matter has been cut,” the official added. “Candidates still learn the same elements and meet the same high standards ICE has always required.”