Iceland Next To Boycott Eurovision Song Contest 2026 Over Israel Inclusion

Iceland is now the fifth country to drop out of the Eurovision Song Contest 2026 as part of a growing wave of boycotts after Israel is still allowed to compete.

The various countries point out that Russia is banned for its war in Ukraine and they believe Israel should receive the same fate over its “war” in Gaza. Many critics also note that the term “Eurovision” points to entries by European countries.

Iceland’s public broadcaster RUV made the announcement on Wednesday, joining the growing list of countries, including Ireland, the Netherlands, Spain and Slovenia. This comes after a meeting with organizers and the European Broadcasting Union (EBU)

Spain just made the boycott impossible to ignore. They aired Israel’s Eurovision entry while Gaza strike footage rolled underneath. Pop music on top, mass destruction below. The world is tired of Israel. pic.twitter.com/RatLvvGYSE — Jeff Epstein (@JeffreyxEpstein) December 7, 2025

As noted by Axios, the boycotts come amid mounting criticism of Israel’s conduct in Gaza and accusations that the popular music contest is being used for political ends. The world’s biggest live music competition is likely to face similar boycotts from TV viewers.

At the time, EBU members had been expected to vote on new measures to be implemented to tackle alleged irregularities in voting in previous events and also after strong criticism was aired of Israel’s treatment of Gaza. However, organizers decided that a vote wasn’t necessary, which paved the way for Israel to compete in the song contest, despite claims that the country was using it for political purposes.

Initially, Iceland’s RUV delayed its decision until a board meeting on Wednesday, where it “decided not to participate in the Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna in Austria next year.” Moreover, the board of RUV also requested of the EBU that KAN, Israel’s state broadcaster, should be removed from the song contest.

Slovenia, Spain, Ireland, The Netherlands and now Iceland are boycotting Eurovision. It’s time everyone boycotted it. pic.twitter.com/2ZSy9VQQZ8 — BladeoftheSun (@BladeoftheS) December 10, 2025

“Given the public debate in this country and the reactions to the decision of the EBU that was taken last week, it is clear that neither joy nor peace will prevail regarding the participation of RUV in Eurovision,” the broadcaster added.

The 2025 edition of the Eurovision Song Contest saw 37 countries competing and was won by Austrian operatic singer JJ. Israel’s entry came in second place. Eurovision director Martin Green said in a statement that an estimated 35 countries would compete in 2026.

Since October 7, 2023, Gaza has been reduced to rubble with most cities completely destroyed and despite a current “ceasefire” the IDF continues to bomb Gaza City. While it is difficult to get exact figures due to so many bodies buried in the rubble, Al Jazeera reports that at least 70,117 people, including at least 20,179 babies and children have been confirmed killed. It is estimated that the real numbers would be in the hundreds of thousands dead. A total of at least 170,999 people have been injured, many with life-changing amputations

Since the latest ceasefire, 360 Gazans have died and 922 have been injured.

Besides the bombing, the people of Gaza have been systematically starved by the lack of food, and many have died due to a lack of medical supplies and equipment. Most hospitals in the Gaza Strip have been destroyed by IDF bombing.