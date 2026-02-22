ICE Warehouse Facility Targeted in Possible Arson Attack Days After Mass Protests

The ICE situation in the U.S. is now escalating to bigger issues. Recently, an attempted arson attack targeted a warehouse in Surprise, Arizona.

It was the same warehouse that the U.S. immigration officials plan to convert into a 1,500-bed detention centre, federal authorities confirmed.

As per Az Mirror, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has confirmed that the incident occurred early Saturday morning. In a statement, a DHS spokesperson said “an individual committed arson on a newly purchased ICE building” by breaking a window, starting a fire inside, and throwing a propane tank into the structure.

“The fire was quickly extinguished by the interior sprinkler system,” DHS said, adding that the suspect fled the scene. The agency confirmed that the case “remains under investigation by the FBI.”

In the distance across the street from ICE over in the gravel sidewalk you see these 2 guys walk up the street on their way to go surprise attack and mace @GUYERDIGITAL & @GhostFace_USA Thankfully they are ok but this was an unprovoked attack. People really are trying to FAFO! pic.twitter.com/pUnpiwagav — Laura (@lpraye14) February 22, 2026

The Federal Bureau of Investigation said Surprise police officers first responded to a report of criminal damage at approximately 1:30 a.m. Saturday.

“FBI Phoenix special agents arrived on scene and discovered a broken window and evidence of minor and limited fire activity,” the bureau said in a written statement.

The investigation is being conducted with assistance from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF). No arrests have been announced.

A reporter who visited the site Saturday morning came across a shattered window near the entrance of the 418,400-square-foot building. Glass was scattered across the sidewalk and into the parking lot.

At least one person wearing an ICE tactical vest was seen inside the warehouse, along with individuals believed to be federal investigators collecting evidence.

Donna, TX: A family has filed a lawsuit against the federal government following a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement operation at their residence. The legal action questions whether ICE agents had proper authorization to enter the private property. Footage from the… pic.twitter.com/oNZUROIH4b — Kim “Katie” USA (@KimKatieUSA) February 22, 2026

DHS purchased the Surprise warehouse last month to expand detention capacity as part of President Donald Trump’s renewed immigration enforcement push.

The acquisition was authorized under the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, a sweeping tax and spending package passed by Congress last year. It included funding for border security and detention facilities.

The Surprise centre would add 1,500 beds to Arizona’s existing network of six immigration detention centres, which currently have a combined capacity of 3,341. Nationwide, the number of people held in immigration custody reportedly reached 70,766 in January.

According to federal data, the highest level on record was roughly double the population when Trump began his current term. Although the administration has emphasized that deportation efforts focus on individuals with criminal convictions, government figures show that about 25% of detainees in January had a criminal record.

The plan to open the Surprise facility has sparked immense backlash. In recent weeks, more than 1,000 residents attended a Surprise City Council meeting, urging officials to halt the project.

Protesters have argued that expanding detention capacity would strain community resources and harm immigrant families.

Authorities have not confirmed whether Saturday’s arson attempt in Surprise was directly linked to recent protests against ICE. However, federal officials emphasized that the investigation is ongoing and urged anyone with information to contact law enforcement.