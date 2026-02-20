Proposed ICE Detention Center Faces Resistance as Lawmakers Push to Defund Federal Agency

The “ICE Out” protests gained further momentum after reports of the inhuman living conditions in detention facilities and the ill-treatment of the detainees were made public.

More recently, it was confirmed that the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement purchased a facility in Romulus and will use it as a detention facility. However, lawmakers and critics are not pleased with the news and called for the defunding of the federal department.

According to The Michigan Daily, a press conference took place on February 19, 2026, featuring a coalition of elected officials and advocacy groups.

Christy McGillivray, Executive Director of Voters Not Politicians, commenced the call, stating how ICE’s federal power and priorities have largely shifted, especially after a $75 billion supplement.

She pointed out that their budget could make them the third strongest military in the world, and they don’t want the federal agents to act like an “occupying army.”

Protecting my residents will always be my first priority, and the thought of ICE opening a detention center right here in Romulus is extremely concerning. If Kristi Noem gets her way, an ICE detention center will be opened right in our neighborhoods. We will fight back. pic.twitter.com/16Yt32Fdoa — Darrin Camilleri (@darrincamilleri) February 13, 2026

McGillivray emphasized the need of treating the immigrants and Americans equally, but said ICE’s funding entitles them to treat the migrants and other Americans as enemies.

“These agencies have been given enough money to be the third largest military in the world and now they are starting to build in Michigan,” she said.

“We cannot fund ICE like an occupying army. We cannot treat immigrants and other Americans as the enemy and we should not be surprised that they are treating us like that when they are funded like that,” McGillivray added.

U.S. Representative Debbie Dingell explained how ICE officials are acting out of control, citing the instances of the fatal killings of Renee Nicole Good and Alex Pretti. She explained that this reason made her vote no on the recent funding bill and said she intends to keep her stance until they receive “very, very clear guidelines” from ICE.

U.S. Representative Rashida Tlaib did not mince her words to criticize the federal department, stating that ICE is attempting to make an “unprecedented expansion” in two different communities.

She shifted the attention to Romulus, where they were considering using a warehouse as a detention center. “This warehouse in Romulus was slated for hundreds of permanent automotive jobs,” Tlaib said.

“That’s what was supposed to be there. They’re now turning it into a prison to cage hundreds of our immigrant neighbors, and that is something that we’re going to say ‘Hell no’ to,” she added.

Last week, Romulus Mayor Robert McCraight confirmed in a Facebook post that the Department of Homeland Security has verbally confirmed a site. The building is speculated to be used as an ICE detention center.

@gretchenwhitmer Please explain to me why we have an Ice Detention Center in the City of Romulus?! You know where our Latin Community is in Detroit! 😳🥺🤔 #Detroit313 #Democrats #MichiganLife — MinaC313 (@its_me_mina313) February 17, 2026

Later, a spokesperson of the agency confirmed to Michigan Public that the facility will be used as a “well-structured” detention center. And this newest facility will meet their “regular detention standards.”

The spokesperson added, “Sites will undergo community impact studies and a rigorous due diligence process to make sure there is no hardship on local utilities or infrastructure prior to purchase.”

The news was anything but pleasing for protestors and lawmakers, who have been heavily criticizing the agency. However, the spokesperson assured that this new facility will bring 1,458 employment opportunities and will result in $33 million in tax revenue.

However, they claimed that the economic benefits should not be considered or taken into account. The reason? They believe that removing illegal immigrants from the streets to make their community safer is more important for them.