ICE Sparks Outrage for Brutally Dragging Woman from Car Days in Minneapolis, Again

It hasn’t even been a week since Renee Nicole Good was shot dead, and ICE is already in the news for brutally handling another woman in Minneapolis. On Tuesday, the agents continued the immigration crackdown in the city, which drew protests from locals.

As a street was jammed by the ICE crackdown and the protest, a woman driving through the area complained that ICE agents were blocking her way as she headed to a doctor’s appointment.

Video of the incident shows the woman arguing with the agents and saying, “This b—- just said he was gonna break my window if I don’t move my car!” The officials have claimed that she was trying to wedge the agents between another car and the vehicle she was driving.

Today at 34 & Park in Minneapolis, a woman tried to drive down the street where a protest had broken out in front of a home ICE was raiding, saying she had a doctor apt to get to. ICE agents busted out her windows, cut off her seatbelt, and pulled her out before arresting her. pic.twitter.com/Y9bDF1xfKW — amanda moore 🐢 (@noturtlesoup17) January 13, 2026

As the argument heated up, the agents started forcing the woman to come out. They opened the driver’s door and tried to pull the woman out of the car.

The woman looked distressed, and she resisted by clinging to the door. Multiple agents then forcefully dragged her out and pushed her to the ground.

The woman cried and shouted that she is disabled and just wants to go to her doctor. However, the agents did not listen and handcuffed her before dragging her away. Meanwhile, onlookers could only shout and scream as the horrific incident unfolded on the busy street.

One of the agents tried to block the cameras that were trying to capture the fiasco. The clip of the incident has still made it to the internet, and people are calling out ICE for its brutal use of force in Minneapolis.

Omar Fateh, Member of the Minnesota State Senate, shared the video on X and wrote, “This is what living under a federal siege looks like. This isn’t about public safety—this is terrorism.”

One social media user compared ICE agents to criminals and wrote, “These are criminals…vandals and bullies harassing peaceful Americans. They should be arrested and so should their leaders.”

Another person highlighted that the officers did not even give the woman a chance to defend herself and wrote, “Why did he already try to open the door 10 seconds in? They give people zero time to comply.”

There is video after video on IG of American citizens being dragged out of their cars and violently shoved and assaulted by ICE. One woman was on her way to the doctor because she is disabled and was seeking medical attention. Another, a man, suddenly went limp on the ground. — AverieMaddox ⚡️ (@RABBITISH1) January 14, 2026

One was relieved that the woman did not suffer the same fate as Good and penned, “What an improvement…they didn’t shoot her! SIGH!!”

Since the beginning of January, some 2000 federal agents have been deployed in Minneapolis by the Trump administration to carry out the ‘largest immigration crackdown ever.’ The operation has led to widespread protests, especially after the death of Good.

Renee Good, the 37-year-old mother of three, was fatally shot by an agent in her car after a confrontation on January 7. The Minnesota state government has repeatedly said that the crackdown is doing more harm than good, as citizens live in fear and their daily lives are disrupted.

On the other hand, the federal government maintains that the operation is necessary to combat rising illegal immigration in the state.