ICE Raid Turns Chaotic in NYC’s Chinatown — Street Vendors and Protesters Detained

A federal immigration raid that took place in New York’s Chinatown on Friday turned extremely chaotic. It happened when Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents charged the protestors during a targeted operation on Canal Street. All of this began as a crackdown on counterfeit goods immediately spiraled into a tense scene. As the video of ICE agents went viral, many questioned the balance between law enforcement and compassion.

As per the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), the operation was a “targeted, intelligence-driven enforcement action.” The operation was aimed at criminal activity that was linked to fake merchandise. However, the situation went out of control when demonstrators arrived, shouting at agents and blocking vehicles. DHS officials said, “One protester was arrested for assaulting a federal officer.”

Vice president of advocacy at the New York Immigration Coalition, Murad Awawdeh, told reporters that between 15 to 40 street vendors were taken into custody. Along with that, at least two protesters were arrested who tried to stop the arrests. “These are hardworking people trying to survive,” Awawdeh said. “This is not justice, this is intimidation.”

🚨 BREAKING: A massive federal immigration raid just hit Canal Street in New York City. ICE agents in full tactical gear stormed the area, detaining street vendors and hauling people off as crowds screamed. They call it “law enforcement.” What it really is, a public show of… pic.twitter.com/eWm29mTXql — Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) October 21, 2025

City leaders immediately claimed that they had no part to play in the federal raid. Mayor Eric Adams’ office emphasized that New York City does not cooperate with ICE on civil deportations. “Undocumented New Yorkers pursuing the American Dream should not be the target of law enforcement,” said Adams’ press secretary, Kayla Mamelak Altus. “Our focus should be on violent criminals, not street vendors.”

Public Advocate Jumaane Williams described the heavy police presence to be “deeply unsettling.” He told reporters, “We saw what looked like tanks in our streets. Armed officers in tactical gear came for vendors, people just trying to make a living. This wasn’t about safety. It was about fear and control.”

Other officials in the locality agreed with his criticism. Comptroller Brad Lander called the operation “unnecessary and excessive,” adding, “Street vendors are not a national security threat. There’s no excuse for military-style vehicles rolling into Chinatown.” Socialist mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani also highly condemned the raid, calling it “aggressive and reckless.” He said the Trump administration’s approach to enforcement “creates fear, not safety.”

In just a few hours, horrific images of armored agents on the streets of Chinatown circulated on social media. This sparked anger, sadness, and solidarity amongst many. New Yorkers saw the operation as yet another example of how federal power can upend communities already on the edge.

For the vendors whose livelihood depends on Canal Street, it was another reminder that in the city that never sleeps, dreams too can be shattered in an instant. Ironically, all of this can even happen in the name of “law and order.”