ICE Is Offering Big Money to Lure Ex-Agents Back on the Field for Trump’s Immigration Crackdown Efforts

The Trump administration has a new plan to lure ex-agents out of their retirement and reinstate them in Immigration and Customs Enforcement. ICE is now offering federal law enforcement officials up to $50,000 in incentives, along with a regular salary, to help the administration with its immigration crackdown.

“Operation Return to Mission” is targeted towards retired law enforcement personnel from agencies like the FBI and DEA who are “laterally applicable” with the required skill sets. However, the poster for RTM has created quite the controversy as it features the image of Uncle Sam, which was used to recruit soldiers during the World Wars. Now the icon is once again calling retired agents to “sever once more.”

Deputy Director Madison D. Sheahan stated, “RTM is being offered to former federal law enforcement officer employees, who departed federal service in good standing, to make arrests in the field and help support the Title 8 priorities.”

Apart from the massive incentives and regular salary, these agents, if reinstated, would also continue to enjoy their retirement benefits as well through the “dual compensation waiver”. In addition, personnel who decide to return to service would also receive a $10,000 signing bonus. For those who will submit their application by August 1st, they will also receive an additional $10,000.

Sheahan further noted that the department is also offering a “$10,000 bonus paid annually on your service anniversary of up to three years for each year that your appointment is extended.”

Attention retired Federal Law Enforcement Officers retired within the past 5 years: This is a pivotal moment in our country’s history, and we call upon you to serve your country — again — now! URGENT JOB OPENINGS:

Overall, the agency is ready to spend big money to have some extra, skillful hands for their immigration crackdown. Through Donald Trump‘s ‘Big, Beautiful Bill‘, the department has been allocated nearly $170 billion, among which $30 billion is earmarked for operations such as hiring additional 10,000 officials over the next five years.

According to the Sun, a spokesperson noted, “ICE is actively enhancing its recruitment strategies to attract new officers. With the funding provided by the (Big Beautiful Bill), we are launching a comprehensive, multi-pronged recruitment strategy. This strategy includes targeted outreach to retirees, Department of Defense veterans, state and local officers, and other individuals with the key experiences and education that ICE is seeking.”

While the agency claims that they have already received many applications, some former agents think that the incentives are too low to have them back on the field. Currently, the Immigration and Customs Enforcement is seeking skilled deportation officers, general attorneys, and criminal investigators.