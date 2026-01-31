ICE Draws Blunt Two-Word Rebuke from Pusha T After Minneapolis Shootings

Rapper Pusha T joined the growing chorus of voices speaking out against the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) while walking the red carpet at Billboard Power 100 in Los Angeles on Wednesday, January 28, 2026.

Though brief, his message was clear-cut. ​”Jan. 28, 2026, f— ICE. Gotta keep it 100. Got to,” said the rapper.

Similar sentiments have been echoed by multiple celebrities, including renowned rapper Tyler, the Creator. He recently took to his Instagram Stories to share a meme from Paid In Full, featuring Mekhi Phifer’s character, Mitch, saying, “F— Ice. Don’t be listenin’ to Ice.”

​”Again,” Tyler added, “and anyone who voted for that man.” Lady Gaga, on the other hand, spoke out against ICE during her show at the Tokyo Dome on January 28.

“My heart is aching thinking about the people, the children, the families, all over America, who are being mercilessly targeted by ICE,” she said.

“I’m thinking about all of their pain and how their lives are being destroyed right in front of us. I’m also thinking about Minnesota and everyone back at home who is living in so much fear and searching for answers on what we all should do,” the pop star added.

The singer continued, “When entire communities lose their sense of safety and belonging, it breaks something in all of us. I hope that you’ll all stand with us tonight.”

​Speaking as a “gay Christian person,” Meg Stalter, meanwhile, read a message to her audience in a January 26, 2026, Instagram video. Holding back tears, Meg read, “I truly, truly believe that is exactly what Jesus would do. If you are someone who identifies as a Christian, but supports ICE or the president, I want you to remember that Jesus was executed for challenging the system.”

“His life and teaching directly threaten the religious, economic and political power structures of his time and he was murdered. If you are a follower of Christ, I strongly urge you to follow what the Bible actually says,” the actress-comedian said.

She went on to read from Leviticus chapter 19, stating: “When a foreigner resides among you in your land, do not mistreat them. The foreigner residing among you must be treated as native born. Love them as yourself, for you were foreigners in Egypt.”

Additionally, Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, Hannah Einbinder, Matt Rogers, Kate Berlant, and other celebrities have also publicly spoken out against the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Pusha T’s remarks against the agency come amid heightened tensions over fatal encounters involving ICE agents in Minneapolis this month. On January 24, Alex Pretti, a nurse, was fatally shot by an ICE agent in Minneapolis, the same city where Renee Nicole Good was shot dead by an ICE agent on January 7. Both were U.S. citizens, per Billboard.