‘ICE Barbie’ Kristi Noem’s Cosplay Brutally Mocked — JB Pritzker Says, “She Must Love Halloween Because…”

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker mocked Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem ahead of Halloween. He claimed that she must love the holiday “because she always dresses in law enforcement costumes.” His comments came after Noem rejected his request to pause the Department of Homeland Security’s Operation Midway Blitz over Halloween weekend.

Under the initiative, the ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) and Border Patrol agents have reportedly used aggressive tactics in Chicago. Border Patrol commander Gregory Bovino has been accused of deploying tear gas into a crowd without cause, though DHS has denied the allegation.

“We know Kristi Noem must love Halloween because she always dresses in law enforcement costumes,” Pritzker wrote on X. “What’s truly shameful is that she refuses to agree that we shouldn’t tear gas children trick-or-treating.” (via The Daily Beast).

In response, DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin accused Pritzker of unfairly attacking federal officers.McLaughlin said that JB Pritzker has accused the DHS of “spreading false claims that DHS is targeting schools, hospitals, and churches. That’s simply not true.”

He strongly added that officers have faced “mass assaults” and “violence,” stressing that crowd-control tactics are used only as a last resort after several warnings. Yet, Kristi Noem is adamant to expand ICE operations in Chicago and not get demotivated by the opposition leaders.

“We’re purchasing more buildings in Chicago to operate out of,” Noem said during a cabinet meeting. “We’re not going to back off.”

Meanwhile, Kristi Noem is known as ‘ICE Barbie’ for her exaggerated makeup skills and alleged plastic surgery rumors. Big fuller lips, filter-like foundation, sharp eyebrows, and fake lashes, which are all a part of the MAGA face.

In addition, back in March, Noem wore firefighter gear during a Coast Guard drill in Alaska and helped pilot an HC-130J aircraft. She has also been pictured wearing ICE and Border Patrol apparel during border visits.

While she always makes sure to ace her fashion game with striking outfits and perfect makeup, these costumes may be a little too overwhelming at times. Beyond her role as the secretary in America, Kristi Noem has maintained her hands-on image.

During international trips, she’s been photographed riding camels in the Middle East, visiting troops, and meeting with officials abroad, often sporting local attire or tactical gear.

Consequently, despite receiving immense online backlash, warnings from several leaders because of his immigration raids and National Guard deployment in places like Washington, D.C., and Los Angeles, Donald Trump has authorized the deployment of 300 federal troops to Chicago, citing what he described as “out-of-control crime” in the city.

The move came just hours after immigration officials said they clashed with protesters in the Democrat-led city. According to officials, an “armed woman” was shot after she and others allegedly rammed their vehicles into law enforcement cars. Democrats, alongside Governor JB Pritzker, have called Trump’s continued use of federal forces in U.S. cities an “abuse of power.”

BREAKING: Illinois Governor JB Pritzker moments ago, regarding Trump sending troops to Chicago: “This is not about fighting crime or about public safety. This is about sowing fear and intimidation and division among Americans. It is about creating a pre-text to send armed… pic.twitter.com/X3xMkYROHe — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) October 4, 2025

JB Pritzker accused the president of “attempting to manufacture a crisis.” Earlier this week, a federal judge named Judge Karin Immergut in Portland, Oregon, temporarily halted Trump’s plan to send additional troops there, saying that it violated pre-existing constitutional laws.

“The administration’s arguments blur the line between civil and military authority, to the detriment of this nation,” she wrote. Oregon Governor Tina Kotek applauded this decision.

A few weeks back, more than 40,000 people turned out in Portland alone for the ‘No Kings’ protest against Donald Trump. They were also a part of an estimated 2,500 protests that took place against Trump’s ruthless executive orders and alleged misuse of power, which made him look like he was trying to rule America like a tyrant.