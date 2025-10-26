From Governor to Glamor-Gone-Wrong? Kristi Noem’s Makeup Fiasco Exposed!

It’s official, Kristi Noem may have to summon her glam squad for an emergency meeting. Once a poster child for soft, all-American looks, the South Dakota politician has gone almost completely unrecognizable in recent years. Her makeup used to be subtle and minimalist; now it’s full-on stage paint, and the camera isn’t forgiving.

Nowadays, Noem is the poster girl for what beauty watchers have dubbed the “Republican glam” trend, a stack of foundation, bronzer, and liner applied like she’s going to perform under Broadway spotlights. The catch? She’s not. She’s in front of HD cameras, and the effect is. jarring.

Kristi Noem’s face is falling off. pic.twitter.com/nxm3Kw7V1H — KT “Special MI6 Operation” (@KremlinTrolls) October 20, 2025

When makeup artist Nina Ubhi described, “When you have all of these different textures on your skin, and you’ve got such like a high amount of product buildup, what happens is the light is going to hit that,” she might just as well have been discussing Noem. In close-up shots, it’s impossible to miss the caked foundation, uneven blending, and harsh lines. Each pore, each wrinkle, each grain of powder, all trapped in unforgiving close-up.

From Political Powerhouse to Makeup Meltdown

In January 2025, Noem’s appearance drew raised eyebrows for all the wrong reasons. Heavy bronzer and deep orange shades made her more resemble an Oompa Loompa fresh out of Willy Wonka’s factory than a Homeland Security Secretary.

Her false lashes were also working overtime, heavy, flyaway, and literally sweeping across her brows with each blink. The overall aesthetic was cartoonish, not camera-ready. Toss in badly defined brows that appeared to have been drawn on with a marker, and it was a beauty faux pas for the ages.

By March of 2025, she attempted to dial it back, kind of. Although the shade of bronzer was less Trump-orange, her ultra-matte foundation still stuck to every pore like glue. Her blush was applied heavily, creating a doll-like flush on her cheeks that could’ve benefited from better blending. Even her eyeliner was worked over, too dark, too heavy, and too asymmetrical, which made her eyes look smaller instead of defined.

When Winged Liner Goes Awry

By July 2024, Noem’s appearance was as desiccated as South Dakota itself. Her foundation became dry and flaky on her nose and eyes, and her characteristic liner ran off into an ungainly, jagged wing that seemed to have no place to go. It was the equivalent of getting lost in makeup and then refusing to stop for directions.

Then, in July 2025, she raised the bar, but not high enough. Her double-wing eyeliner and dark shadow combination resulted in a shadowy mask effect that minimized her eyes. Throw in a heavy application of blush that appeared to begin at cheekbone and end at temple, and the look was, um. clownish.

Oval Office Makeup Mishap

By September 2025, even her appearances in the Oval Office couldn’t avoid criticism. In one very unflattering close-up, Noem’s skin appeared textured, patchy, and dry, with noticeable lines of makeup and uneven coloration around her jaw. Her hoop earrings and lip-inflating lip gloss didn’t help, drawing attention to a face that already carried too much.

Her brows were thick, her lashes dramatic, and together they made her resemble more of a waxwork than a Washington insider. For a woman constantly in front of the cameras, it’s surprising how little her makeup looks camera-tested. Now even her fans are asking one question: Who’s doing her makeup, and do they have a blending sponge?