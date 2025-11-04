ICE Agents Violently Shove Postal Worker to the Ground — Ring Doorbell Camera Captures Shocking Incident

In the northwest Chicago suburb of Arlington Heights, ICE officials were captured on camera pushing a postal worker to the ground on Thursday while he was attempting to stop an arrest. Miriel Medina, a gardener, was detained by federal agents when they emerged from a van in the video, which was taken by a Ring doorbell camera. Medina did not resist arrest. His daughter attested to the fact that he lacks official papers.

A nearby postal worker was forced to the ground after attempting to protect the arrested man. As of this moment, the incident has not been confirmed by the Department of Homeland Security, which is in charge of the Border Patrol and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

USPS worker decided to intervene in a DHS detention by federal agents and FAFO the hard way. Instead of those useless “immigration rights” cards, lawyers should be making FAFO cards to educate these people. pic.twitter.com/gZwQbvWeMp — Kim “Katie” USA (@KimKatieUSA) November 2, 2025

The incident occurred as the Trump administration begins its large immigration operation in the Chicago area, known as Operation Midway Blitz. Recently, an ICE agent shot and killed a man during a traffic stop in the Chicago area, and another man had to be taken to the hospital after an ICE agent choked him while trying to arrest him outside a grocery shop.

Regarding the possibility of sending National Guard troops to Democratic-led cities, the federal government is involved in ongoing legal disputes with the states of Illinois, California, and Washington, as well as their respective cities.

Meanwhile, tensions have continued to grow between anti-ICE activists and agents, particularly at the Broadview ICE holding facility, where violent fights, injuries, and arrests have occurred. Medina has not been properly processed through the system, despite reports that she is being kept at the notorious facility. ABC7 Chicago reports his court date is set for November 12.

Menards told employees to delete any videos they took of today’s ICE raid—or they would be fired. Manager told contract security guard to delete his recording of the arrest—he refused. Video shows agents shatter both truck windows to drag man out, detain him, and take him away… pic.twitter.com/YzH9mGIo5T — LongTime🤓FirstTime👨‍💻 (@LongTimeHistory) October 28, 2025

To assist with the legal costs, his oldest daughter, Estela Medina of Wheeling, Illinois, set up a GoFundMe campaign. “Good afternoon, Estela Medina here. Out of the four, I am the oldest. Miriel Medina, my father, is a dedicated worker who consistently supports his entire family.” She added, “My father always paid all of his family’s bills and expenses because he is very responsible.”

“Today I am reaching out because he was detained by ICE agents as he was working in his regular landscaping job. My mother is now left with all the expenses this situation brings along with raising my youngest sister, who is 4.” She pleaded, “We are asking friends and family for help with his lawyer expenses. Anything anyone can donate is greatly appreciated.”