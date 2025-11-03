67-Year-Old Runner Was Training for the New York Marathon – Then ICE Agents Broke Six of His Ribs

An unidentified man, 67, was pulled from his car and thrown to the ground by ICE agents on Saturday. As a result, he sustained six broken ribs. According to The Mirror US, the man was preparing to run the New York Marathon, but due to his injury, he failed to do so. The incident took place last Saturday in a Chicago neighborhood while a children’s Halloween parade was underway, according to local residents.

More details about the incident were revealed by the DWRunning Racing Team, a club with which the man is closely associated. The running club took to social media to condemn the incident, while also informing others of the horrifying ordeal. Although the man has not been identified, his running club confirmed that he is a US citizen.

According to DWRunning Racing Team, he was driving home after a good run on Saturday when the border patrol officers pulled him over. According to the statement, he was returning from a morning run and driving home through the city’s Old Irving Park neighborhood. However, he found out that the officers had blocked off the road that led to his residence.

The running club claimed that the ICE agents told the man that if he didn’t come out of his vehicle, they would “break his window.” The agents then dragged him out of his vehicle and threw him to the ground.

CHICAGO — Coach Dan Walters of the DWRunning club shared this video of his 67 year-old teammate being assaulted by border agents on Sunday. The man suffered six broken ribs and internal bleeding, per Walters. pic.twitter.com/JhpMTpa0w6 — Pablo Manríquez (@PabloReports) October 27, 2025

Joanne Lee Molinaro, who is his running mate, wrote on Threads, “Just found out my running teammate was brutally assaulted by ICE, had six ribs broken, causing internal bleeding. This may prevent him from running the NYC marathon he’s been training for in the past 4 months. Why? Because he was trying to get home from the team long run, found his road blocked by ICE, and he didn’t move his car out of the way quickly enough.”

The running club also shared a video of the whole incident, where the man is seen grasping for breath on the ground. “I’ll move my…get off of me,” he is heard faintly saying. However, the agents kneeled on his back and handcuffed him. According to his running club, he suffered six broken ribs and internal bleeding.

The bystanders also protested his arrest, with some even shouting, “Get off of him,” and “You’re f—— suffocating him!” The chaos led to a massive controversy, with many people lamenting about ICE’s constant brutal treatment.