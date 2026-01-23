News

ICE Agents Ate Lunch at a Mexican Restaurant—Then Came Back to Arrest the Staff

Published on: January 23, 2026 at 8:44 AM ET

ICE ordered enchiladas and came back with handcuffs.

Sohini Sengupta
Written By Sohini Sengupta
News Writer
Divya Verma
Edited By Divya Verma
Senior Editor
A family-run Mexican restaurant in Willmar, Minnesota, has closed after ICE detained workers
A family-run Mexican restaurant in Willmar, Minnesota, has closed after ICE detained workers | Images via CBS Minnesota and PICRYL

Last week, Willmar, Minnesota, asked if ICE can enjoy culture while criminalizing the people who create it.

According to reporting from the Minnesota Star Tribune, four ICE agents walked into a restaurant named El Tapatio around 3 p.m. on Jan. 14, 2026. This family-run Mexican eatery is located about 95 miles outside Minneapolis.

The ICE agents ordered lunch in a booth there and were served by some frightened staff.

But after the restaurant closed, those same agents came back to detain three employees near a local church and middle school. Bystanders blew whistles, and one yelled, “Would your mama be proud of you right now?” On Bluesky, historian and podcaster Patrick Wyman wrote that violating hospitality in this way would have earned “generational curses” in earlier days.

The Department of Homeland Security insists that the agents were conducting surveillance on a specific individual and later made a vehicle stop. But Minnesota is on edge as the state is going through an intensified federal immigration crackdown.

In recent weeks, an ICE agent shot and killed Renee Nicole Good and the 37-year-old mom-of-three’s killing became a national flashpoint. Another ICE shooting came a week later. After this, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey called ICE an “occupying force” and said that the city is pursuing litigation to end the deployment.

Restaurants across the Twin Cities have been closed as of now because workers are afraid that showing up could get them deported. One Mexican restaurant owner, Bruno, told HuffPost that during service, they now keep doors locked and train staff to ask for warrants.

“The only analogy here is when the bad guys make you dig your grave before they put you in it,” he said.

And it’s not just Mexican restaurants either. Earlier this week, an agent reportedly entered a Thai restaurant in St. Paul with his gun drawn. According to the video and statements shared with USA TODAY, he accused the owners of “hiding a kid.” The owners said staff and customers were traumatized, though by the end, no one was harmed.

Immigrants make up about 36% of restaurant owners and more than 20% of the workforce across the U.S., so if ICE agents target ethnic restaurants, they destabilize an industry. A Willmar resident told WCCO that his employer lost 75% of its business since the crackdown started.

Last year, podcaster Jennifer Welch suggested Trump voters should stick to Cracker Barrel instead of ethnic restaurants. It is also true that some restaurants find it painful to serve customers wearing MAGA hats or cheering ICE raids.

One D.C.-based owner told HuffPost she called the police on a customer who spoke casually about shooting immigrants.

TAGGED:
Share This Article

Want the latest updates on news, celeb gossip & political chaos?

From hard news and political drama to celeb stories and entertainment buzz, delivered straight to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *