2026 New Year Giveaway
News

ICE Agent Shot at a Venezuelan Migrant in Minneapolis Who Attacked Them With a Shovel

Published on: January 15, 2026 at 10:21 AM ET

The shooting has caused major protests and people lashing out.

Diksha
Written By Diksha
News Writer
Divya Verma
Edited By Divya Verma
Senior Editor
ICE shoots a Venezuelan migrant in Minneapolis
This is the second major ICE shooting in Minneapolis after Renee Good was killed. (Image Source: U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement/ Wikimedia Commons)

An ICE agent shot at a Venezuelan immigrant man in the leg in Minneapolis after he attacked them with a snow shovel. According to the DHS, the agent was also ambushed by two other people during an arrest.

This is the second ICE shooting that comes after 37-year-old Renee Good was killed by an agent in Minneapolis. The department and Donald Trump called it self-defense and claimed that she was a part of the anti-ICE community, causing domestic terrorism.

This time, ICE agents were doing a targeted traffic stop when a Venezuelan migrant fled from there and crashed into a car. Furthermore, DHS confirmed that he was violent and resisting arrest by the ICE agents. After this, two people attacked the agents with a “snow shovel and broom handle.”


As a result of the violent chaos, the agent shot at the man they were trying to arrest. He was then taken into custody and transferred to a hospital to get treated. He had a “non-life-threatening injury” in his leg. Two other suspects who were ambushing the agents were also arrested.

The man was provided medical care, unlike Good, who did not get medical help quickly. The ambulance was delayed by at least fifteen minutes and could not reach her due to traffic caused by several ICE SUVs.

After Good’s death, there have been chaos and increase in anti-ICE protests in the region. Protesters are on the street clashing with ICE agents while they are trying to control the crowd using tear gas, pepper bullets, and flashbangs.

Several videos and images from the protests with fireworks near ICE agents and gas smoke are going viral. The community is still grieving Good’s loss. Despite this, ICE’s immigration crackdown in Minneapolis is adding further stress on the public.

Meanwhile, the governor Tim Walz, wrote on X, “I know you’re angry. I’m angry. What Donald Trump wants is violence in the streets. But Minnesota will remain an island of decency, of justice, of community, and of peace. Don’t give him what he wants.” Mayor Jacob Frey also asked ICE to leave the city immediately, calling ICE’s approach intolerable and disgusting.

TAGGED:
Share This Article

Want the latest updates on news, celeb gossip & political chaos?

From hard news and political drama to celeb stories and entertainment buzz, delivered straight to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *