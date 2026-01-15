ICE Agent Shot at a Venezuelan Migrant in Minneapolis Who Attacked Them With a Shovel

An ICE agent shot at a Venezuelan immigrant man in the leg in Minneapolis after he attacked them with a snow shovel. According to the DHS, the agent was also ambushed by two other people during an arrest.

This is the second ICE shooting that comes after 37-year-old Renee Good was killed by an agent in Minneapolis. The department and Donald Trump called it self-defense and claimed that she was a part of the anti-ICE community, causing domestic terrorism.

This time, ICE agents were doing a targeted traffic stop when a Venezuelan migrant fled from there and crashed into a car. Furthermore, DHS confirmed that he was violent and resisting arrest by the ICE agents. After this, two people attacked the agents with a “snow shovel and broom handle.”

Breaking News: A federal agent shot an immigrant in the leg in Minneapolis, federal officials said, one week after an ICE officer killed Renee Good in the city. https://t.co/lYAh9L5LCF — The New York Times (@nytimes) January 15, 2026



As a result of the violent chaos, the agent shot at the man they were trying to arrest. He was then taken into custody and transferred to a hospital to get treated. He had a “non-life-threatening injury” in his leg. Two other suspects who were ambushing the agents were also arrested.

The man was provided medical care, unlike Good, who did not get medical help quickly. The ambulance was delayed by at least fifteen minutes and could not reach her due to traffic caused by several ICE SUVs.

After Good’s death, there have been chaos and increase in anti-ICE protests in the region. Protesters are on the street clashing with ICE agents while they are trying to control the crowd using tear gas, pepper bullets, and flashbangs.

AN ILLEGAL Venezuelan migrant has been shot in the leg by an ICE agent in Minneapolis after allegedly beating the officer with a snow shovel.

The latest shooting has sparked a fresh round of chaos in the city. ₿: bc1q8grl3y7utzevu56uq0us0rpgv6r69me762g20g pic.twitter.com/2P0DAGRA7q — Centennial Man (@CentennialMan) January 15, 2026

Several videos and images from the protests with fireworks near ICE agents and gas smoke are going viral. The community is still grieving Good’s loss. Despite this, ICE’s immigration crackdown in Minneapolis is adding further stress on the public.

Meanwhile, the governor Tim Walz, wrote on X, “I know you’re angry. I’m angry. What Donald Trump wants is violence in the streets. But Minnesota will remain an island of decency, of justice, of community, and of peace. Don’t give him what he wants.” Mayor Jacob Frey also asked ICE to leave the city immediately, calling ICE’s approach intolerable and disgusting.