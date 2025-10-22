ICE Agent Pulls Gun on Pregnant Woman – Her Fearless Response Impresses Netizens

Amid growing ICE brutality all over the US, a pregnant woman was recently targeted by the agents. In a now viral video, the pregnant woman is seen driving on the streets and filming the ICE agents who were making an arrest.

This led to one of the agents coming forward and pointing a gun at her. The woman had her reply ready as she asked the agent, “Are you gonna shoot a pregnant woman?” She further added, “You just put a gun on me!”

Instead of admitting that what he did was not right, the ICE agent blamed the pregnant lady for making him do that. As the video went viral, netizens quickly reacted with one user commenting, “I know 1 or 2 abusers who say the same thing to their significant other, you made me do it, it’s not my fault.”

Another user voiced the same opinion as they said, “’You made me do that” is the typical response of an abuser, a wife beater. Not just a symptom of misogyny but a sign that someone needs to check on his family to see if they are okay.”

Another user mentioned, “ICE needs far less power on our streets. If you are afraid of being videoed, you are doing something wrong.” A third user added, “It’s unbelievable — ICE agents pointing guns at anyone with zero accountability. Any other law enforcement officer would be under investigation. Now they even bring camera crews for propaganda. Pathetic abuse of power.”

One user had a straightforward question, as they asked, “ICE man sees the woman driving slowly & filming, one hand on the steering wheel, the other holding her phone to film. What was the perceived threat that had him point a loaded firearm in her face?”

ICE points gun at pregnant mother—a U.S. citizen with her son in the back seat. “Are you gonna shoot a pregnant woman?” she cries. “You just put a gun on me!” “Then he had the balls to say, ‘It’s your fault I did that.'” Video clearly shows her just driving down public street… pic.twitter.com/km1spOxDIS — LongTime🤓FirstTime👨‍💻 (@LongTimeHistory) October 21, 2025

While several people supported the pregnant lady and criticized the action of the ICE agent, there were also a bunch of MAGA people who did not think twice before blasting the woman for her efforts at recording the video, and also praising the agent for what he did.

One such user commented, “A “Pregnant Woman” decides to be a “journalist” in a dangerous situation, then complains when she gets a gun pulled on her? Real pregnant women are focused on having a baby, not putting her & the baby in harm’s way. Plus no one knows she’s pregnant at a distance sitting in a car.”

Another one added, “I’ve been pregnant three times and never sped my car toward federal agents enforcing federal laws… Some accountability would serve her and her unborn baby well.”

A third user also came forward to bash the woman as they commented, “Using that camera is illegal while driving in most states. Not “innocent” activity. She’s potentially risking the lives of other motorists AND pedestrians. But laws they don’t care about don’t matter to these asshoes so…”

With diverse responses from netizens, it now remains to be seen how the Trump administration goes forward with its ICE agenda. Trump has made it clear that he would not stop deploying national troops in the Democrat-led cities despite a huge number of protests erupting across the nation. With tension growing every day, it’s majorly the common people who are paying the price of such far-fetched actions.